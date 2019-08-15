×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ronan Farrow, Jon Lovett Nab West Coast Outpost

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
ronan-farrow-house
16 View Gallery
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.87 million
Size:
1,894 square feet, 3 beds, 2.75 baths

Although the deal actually closed late last year, it’s only now that details have emerged about Ronan Farrow and his longtime partner Jon Lovett’s stealthy acquisition of a $1.87 million Los Angeles pied-à-terre.

Visually obscured from the street behind gates and a towering hedge, the 1920s Spanish-style cottage was “brilliantly reimagined” and remodeled by the previous owner, per the listing. The modernized house features a front door that opens directly into a living room with hardwood floors, a brick fireplace and walls painted a trendy gunmetal grey. A dining area adjoins the eat-in kitchen, which sports a chic contemporary flair with stainless steel cabinetry and upgraded appliances.

There are two reasonably spacious guest bedrooms and a master suite in the nearly 1,900 sq. ft. structure; the master includes an ensuite bathroom, ample closet space, and French doors providing convenient access to the backyard. Out yonder is a rectangular swimmer’s pool and shaded loggia with an al fresco dining area.

More Dirt

Tucked into a far corner of the wee .15-acre lot is a converted structure that formerly served as the two-car garage, now functioning as a deluxe guest unit with its own full kitchen and bathroom. Other outdoor amenities include a drop-down movie screen for film projecting, a grassy lawn and hammock in the front yard, and a giant sign out back that reads “no more parties in L.A.”, an apparent nod to Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar’s hit record.

Lovett, a former speechwriter for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton turned Hollywood screenwriter and producer, is co-founder of Crooked Media. The L.A.-based progressive political media firm is best-known for its popular podcasts, including Lovett-hosted fare “Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It.”

As for Farrow, the Hollywood scion and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist is credited for catalyzing the #MeToo movement through his groundbreaking sexual abuse exposés about Harvey Weinstein and Les Moonves, among other prominent media figures. Farrow remains New York-based, where he continues to own his “starter flat,” a Lincoln Square-adjacent condo that he bought back in 2014 for about $1.5 million. After first listing the airy unit for $1.65 million, the property is finally in contract with a reduced ask of $1.55 million, StreetEasy shows.

And earlier this year, according to Mansion Global, Farrow substantially upgraded his Manhattan residential circumstances with the $5.65 million purchase of a Lower East Side penthouse apartment. The more than 2,000 sq. ft. unit includes a bathroom with radiant heated marble floors and a giant 1,000 sq. ft. outdoor terrace with sublime head-on views of downtown New York City.

Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland had both sides of the L.A. transaction.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Ronan Farrow House Los Angeles

    Ronan Farrow, Jon Lovett Nab West Coast Outpost

    Although the deal actually closed late last year, it’s only now that details have emerged about Ronan Farrow and his longtime partner Jon Lovett’s stealthy acquisition of a $1.87 million Los Angeles pied-à-terre. Visually obscured from the street behind gates and a towering hedge, the 1920s Spanish-style cottage was “brilliantly reimagined” and remodeled by the [...]

  • Emma Stone House Malibu

    Emma Stone Adds Westwood and Malibu Houses to Packed Property Portfolio

    In the midst of her nonstop filming schedule, high-paid Hollywood darling Emma Stone has somehow found time to significantly — and stealthily — expand her bicoastal real estate portfolio. The in-demand A-lister, who won a best actress Oscar for “La La Land” and has been twice-nominated in the best supporting actress category, has purchased not [...]

  • John Stamos Buys Hidden Hills Home

    'Fuller House' Star John Stamos Snags Hidden Hills Estate

    “Full House” and “Fuller House” star John Stamos went on a hunt for a house to nest with his new wife, actress Caitlin McHugh, and property records indicate the exceptionally comely May-December pair have shelled out $5.75 million for a family-sized residence inside the guarded gates of L.A.’s famously celeb-packed Hidden Hills community. The sellers [...]

  • Shane West Puts Hollywood Home Up

    Shane West Lists Eclectic Sunset Square Craftsman

    Actor and part-time punk rock musician Shane West, best known for his breakout role in the early-aughts ABC family drama “Once and Again,” has hoisted his carefully maintained and updated 1914 Craftsman in Hollywood’s historic Sunset Square neighborhood up for grabs at just under $1.8 million. The asking price is a bit more than $220,000 [...]

  • Rob Lowe Montecito Mansion

    Rob Lowe Re-Lists Oakview Estate at Reduced Price

    Rob Lowe has dropped the asking price of his multi-acre estate in the tony seaside community of Montecito, Calif., to $42.5 million, about 10% less than the too-rosy $47 million he asked for when it first came up for sale amid a tidal wave of publicity just over a year ago. Known as Oakview and [...]

  • Peter Szulczewski House

    Wish Billionaire Peter Szulczewski Drops $15 Million in Bel Air

    Although L.A.’s high-end real estate market has recently been faltering, cash-flush tech entrepreneurs have kept it on life support with their headline-grabbing purchases. Uber’s Garrett Camp famously dropped $72.5 million in Beverly Hills, WeWork’s Michael Gross bought a $28 million Brentwood estate, and former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta nabbed a $10 million Santa Monica [...]

  • Mary J. Blige Mansion

    Mary J. Blige Seeks No Drama Buyer for Saddle River Spread

    Mary J. Blige has spun out scads of soulful songs and hit records to the tune of nine, cross-genre Grammys over a 30-plus year career, and she grabbed two Oscar nominations for her songwriting and acting contributions to the 2018 Netflix period drama “Mudbound.” Alas, the R&B legend just can’t seem to secure a buyer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad