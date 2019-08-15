Ronan Farrow, Jon Lovett Nab West Coast Outpost

Although the deal actually closed late last year, it’s only now that details have emerged about Ronan Farrow and his longtime partner Jon Lovett’s stealthy acquisition of a $1.87 million Los Angeles pied-à-terre.

Visually obscured from the street behind gates and a towering hedge, the 1920s Spanish-style cottage was “brilliantly reimagined” and remodeled by the previous owner, per the listing. The modernized house features a front door that opens directly into a living room with hardwood floors, a brick fireplace and walls painted a trendy gunmetal grey. A dining area adjoins the eat-in kitchen, which sports a chic contemporary flair with stainless steel cabinetry and upgraded appliances.

There are two reasonably spacious guest bedrooms and a master suite in the nearly 1,900 sq. ft. structure; the master includes an ensuite bathroom, ample closet space, and French doors providing convenient access to the backyard. Out yonder is a rectangular swimmer’s pool and shaded loggia with an al fresco dining area.

Tucked into a far corner of the wee .15-acre lot is a converted structure that formerly served as the two-car garage, now functioning as a deluxe guest unit with its own full kitchen and bathroom. Other outdoor amenities include a drop-down movie screen for film projecting, a grassy lawn and hammock in the front yard, and a giant sign out back that reads “no more parties in L.A.”, an apparent nod to Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar’s hit record.

Lovett, a former speechwriter for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton turned Hollywood screenwriter and producer, is co-founder of Crooked Media. The L.A.-based progressive political media firm is best-known for its popular podcasts, including Lovett-hosted fare “Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It.”

As for Farrow, the Hollywood scion and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist is credited for catalyzing the #MeToo movement through his groundbreaking sexual abuse exposés about Harvey Weinstein and Les Moonves, among other prominent media figures. Farrow remains New York-based, where he continues to own his “starter flat,” a Lincoln Square-adjacent condo that he bought back in 2014 for about $1.5 million. After first listing the airy unit for $1.65 million, the property is finally in contract with a reduced ask of $1.55 million, StreetEasy shows.

And earlier this year, according to Mansion Global, Farrow substantially upgraded his Manhattan residential circumstances with the $5.65 million purchase of a Lower East Side penthouse apartment. The more than 2,000 sq. ft. unit includes a bathroom with radiant heated marble floors and a giant 1,000 sq. ft. outdoor terrace with sublime head-on views of downtown New York City.

Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland had both sides of the L.A. transaction.