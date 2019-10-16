×

“Game of Thrones” Alum Bryan Cogman Snags Contemporary L.A. Retreat

Rami Yacoub
Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, Calif.
$2.9 million
2,600 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths

Fresh off a stint as writer and co-executive producer on “Game of Thrones,” Bryan Cogman recently joined Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series as a consultant, just months after he inked an overall deal with Amazon Studios. And the increasingly in-demand wordsmith has long been attached to Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Sword in the Stone” as head writer.

In between his multiple showbiz projects, Cogman has somehow found time to drop nearly $3 million on a new Los Angeles home. Sutyated at the very end of a dead-end road in the hills above Sherman Oaks, the 1.17-acre property comprises two adjacent pads of hillside land; the upper pad contains the bi-level main house and a swimming pool, while the lower pad — accessible via a long flight of stairs — sports a pancake-flat grassy lawn and detached office/writing studio.

Records show that Cogman purchased the house from prolific songwriter Rami Yacoub, the man best-known for co-penning internationally famous pop ditties like “Oops… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears, “Shape of My Heart” from the Backstreet Boys, and Ariana Grande’s “One Last Time.”

Originally built in 1973, the architecturally mish-mashed structure has been radically redone over the past several years, most recently in a contemporary manner with an open-concept floorplan and oversized windows. There’s a two-car garage and generous street parking, plus off-street parking for several more vehicles. A gated walkway leads under the eaves to the front door, which opens the spacious living room. Guests will be impressed by the massive fireplace and the wide-plank hardwood floors, which are stained a trendy dark brown.

Other public spaces include the formal dining room, a chicly minimalist kitchen with stainless appliances, and an attached breakfast room currently outfitted with a groovy full set of royal blue chairs. Tucked away in a private wing is the home’s master suite, which includes a renovated bathroom with glassy shower and dual vanities.

But the property’s most valuable features are undoubtedly located outside: the large swimming pool has a sizable flagstone terrace surround with a firepit, perfect for al fresco dining. And for large-scale entertaining, there’s that relatively enormous lower grassy pad. Views take in a tremendous portion of the San Fernando Valley.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency held the listing; Chris Lucibello of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Cogman.

