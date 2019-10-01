×
Crime Drama Writer Lynda La Plante Lists Hamptons Home

Location:
East Hampton, N.Y.
Price:
$5.995 million
Size:
(approx.) 4,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

Actress-turned-best-selling novelist and 1993 Emmy nominated screenwriter Lynda La Plante has hung a just shy of $6 million price tag on a waterfront property in a thickly wooded area on the outskirts of the ritzy summer resort community of East Hampton, New York. Now owned solely by the veteran crime specialist, whose credits include “Prime Suspect” and Viola Davis-starring 2018 crime drama “Widows,” La Plante has held a stake in the property since 1993 when tax records show it was purchased with her now ex-husband, musician Richard La Plante, for $660,000.

Built in the mid-1990s and originally designed by Eugene Futterman, once one of the Hamptons most prolific architects, the shingle-sided contemporary is sequestered down an all but hidden lane on just over 2.5 postcard-perfect acres with six bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms in about 4,500 square feet over three floors. The living room has built-in window benches, chunky wood beams across the ceiling and full-height windows that frame serene and panoramic views across a slender branch of Accabonac Harbor. The eat-in kitchen is cozily warmed by a fireplace; the penthouse-level master bedroom has a private balcony; and a giant, glassed-in porch on the bottom floor opens to a football-field size carpet of lawn that slopes gently toward the water.

A wide, grassy path mown through reeds and shrubbery leads to a floating dock for easy, direct access to Gardiners Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. And, hidden in a garden of flowering plants and mature specimen trees next to the graveled motor court at the front of the house, a simple rectangular swimming pool is bordered by antique brick terracing.

The listing is held by John McHugh at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.

