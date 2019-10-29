×
Comedy Writer-Producer Tim Long Lists Los Feliz Colonial

By

Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.45 million
Size:
4,340 square feet 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus poolside guesthouse with bath

Canadian comedy writer and veteran producer Tim Long, a five-time Emmy winning writer-producer for “The Simpsons,” has his fashionably turned out Colonial-style home in the historic, showbiz-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles up for grabs at almost $4.5 million. Once the head writer on “The David Letterman Show,” Long and his occasional collaborator wife, Miranda Thompson, who co-wrote several episodes of “The Simpsons,” purchased the genteel residence about two and a half years ago for nearly $3.7 million.

Built in the early 1920s and protected by imposing gates and a brick-accented wall topped by a vibrant spray of prickly bougainvillea, the white, clapboard-clad residence is extensively updated for a stylishly modern lifestyle with carefully re-created or well-preserved original architectural detailing, first-class materials and eye-catching decorative flourishes. There are four generously proportioned bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms in roughly 4,300 square feet. A poolside guesthouse has another bathroom.

A columned porch leads to a classic, center-hall entry flanked by formal living and dining rooms, the former with a traditional fireplace and the latter adventurously wrapped in bold floral wallpaper with an iconic, George Nelson-designed saucer-shaped light fixture. There’s also a den/library sheathed in lacquered teal paint, a breakfast room that spills out through French doors to a covered porch and an up-to-date, high-end kitchen with vintage industrial light fixtures over a long center island. Upstairs, several guest bedrooms and a couple of vintage-tiled bathrooms are joined by a master suite replete with a marble fireplace, fitted walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. A canopy-covered second-floor terrace overlooks a hedge-encircled yard with flagstone terracing and a dark-bottomed swimming pool and spa. The guesthouse features a polished-concrete floor and an exposed-wood ceiling.

The property is co-listed with Michael Maguire of Compass and Michael Maloney at Keller Williams Realty.

A less pricey and more relaxed alternative to some of the ritzier Platinum Triangle zip codes, Los Feliz has always attracted a slew of Hollywood heavy hitters. Brad Pitt owns a sprawling compound in the area, and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie paid $24.5 million for her Los Feliz mansion that was once owned by Cecil B. DeMille. Other high-profile homeowners in the low-key area just west of downtown include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart.

