‘Atlanta’ Showrunner Stephen Glover Falls for Los Feliz Midcentury Modern

It turns out that Stephen Glover, the younger brother of showbiz multi-hyphenate Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino, apparently shares his brother’s passion for groovy residential works of modernism. Last year, the elder Glover laid out $4.2 million for an idiosyncratic Buff & Hensman-designed property in the hills of La Cañada Flintridge, and now the other Glover has paid nearly $1.8 million for a 1964-built modern bachelor pad in the Los Feliz hills, near Griffith Park.

Designed by pioneering Chinese-American architect Gilbert Leong, the unassuming structure spans just over 2,000 square feet of low-slung living space. Tucked away behind hedges and fences, the house is nearly invisible from the streetfront. Behind the wooden driveway gate are a gracious carport capable of accommodating two vehicles and a short, pebble-lined walkway.

Walls of glass frame wide-set views that encompass a substantial portion of the L.A. basin and surrounding hills. Open-concept interior spaces include a skylit foyer with intricate parquet hardwood flooring, a surprisingly massive living area with wet bar, and a glass-encased office that opens directly to a gravel patio. While most areas of the home are in original or near-original condition, the kitchen appears to have been renovated sometime in the ’90s and now offers granite countertops and backsplash, stainless appliances, blonde wood cabinetry and grounted tile floors.

Perched on the edge of a steep hillside, the .14-acre property has no pool — or space to install one, for that matter — but does include a variety of exterior balconies with plenty of space for lounging and/or alfresco dining. As for the master bedroom, its high ceilings coupled with soaring windows lend it a distinct airiness — folks lying on the bed might feel they’re floating, suspended high above the city.

Per the listing, the house also sports a large unfinished basement are that can easily be converted into a recording studio or other creative space, a boon for the part-time rapper new owner, who performs under the name Steve G. Lover.

Sill in his 20s, the Emmy-nominated Glover ranks as head story editor on “Atlanta,” the hit FX comedy-drama recently renewed for a fourth season.

Henry Panah of Keller Williams held the listing; Brian Courville of Compass repped Glover.