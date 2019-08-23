×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Star Is Born’ Writer Eric Roth Settles in Santa Monica

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
eric-roth-house
17 View Gallery
Location:
Santa Monica, Calif.
Price:
$4.4 million
Size:
3,406 square feet, 4 beds, 5 baths

A family-sized home in a particularly lovely and leafy part of Santa Monica recently transferred for $4.4 million, and the new owner is multi-time Academy Award nominee Eric Roth, the prolific writer whose screenplays for “Forrest Gump,” “The Insider,” “Munich,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and “A Star Is Born,” respectively, have earned him five Oscar nods and one statue (for “Gump”).

Set on a compact but high-hedged .2-acre lot, the pleasant East Coast Traditional abode is painted a light shade of hazelnut and defined by a massive Australian Oak tree that shades the entire front facade. Originally built in 1939 but extensively renovated in recent years, the approximately 3,400 sq. ft. structure includes a brick front porch, hardwood floors throughout, and four bedrooms.

There’s a substantial living room with mint green walls, a fireplace, and a charming windowseat overlooking the grassy front yard. Across the hall lies the formal dining room, and just beyond that is the eat-in kitchen, outfitted with a breakfast area, high-end SubZero and Wolf appliances, and not one but two full-size wine refrigerators — perfect for the family booze hound.

Other main floor spaces include a bedroom suitable for guests or a live-in housekeeper, a laundry room with plenty of room for storage, and a family/media room with folding glass doors that provide convenient backyard patio access.

The upstairs master suite features a fireplace, bathroom with dual vanities and built-in soaking tub, and a private balcony that wraps around one side of the home. There are two additional family bedrooms up there, both of them ensuite, and each sporting backyard views.

Speaking of the outdoors, out back is an irregularly-shaped swimming pool and raised spa, both surrounded by a substantial — and substantially pricey — slate patio. There’s also a wee patch of grass, a gated carport, and a detached two-car garage accessible from a discreet alleyway that runs behind the property.

Roth, now in his mid-70s, appears to be somewhat downsizing his residential circumstances. His longtime oceanfront home in the guard-gated Malibu Colony community — once owned by Linda Ronstadt and acquired in June 2000 for $4.5 million — has been on the market for nearly a year, initially priced at $15.8 million and now asking a sliver under $14 million.

Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates held the listing; David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Roth.

Popular on Variety

More Dirt

  • Eric Roth House Santa Monica

    'A Star Is Born' Writer Eric Roth Settles in Santa Monica

    A family-sized home in a particularly lovely and leafy part of Santa Monica recently transferred for $4.4 million, and the new owner is multi-time Academy Award nominee Eric Roth, the prolific writer whose screenplays for “Forrest Gump,” “The Insider,” “Munich,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and “A Star Is Born,” respectively, have earned him [...]

  • Beverly Hills Realtor Accused of Stealing

    Beverly Hills Realtor Accused of Stealing From Usher, Adam Lambert

    A Beverly Hills real estate agent has been arrested on charges of stealing from the homes of celebrities, including Usher, Adam Lambert and “Real Housewives” star Dorit Kemsley. Jason Emil Yaselli, 32, is accused of encouraging an accomplice, Benjamin Ackerman, to enter homes during open houses in order to steal from them. Ackerman allegedly sold [...]

  • Vincent Gallo Trump Tower

    Vincent Gallo Buys Trump Tower Condo at Heavy Discount in All Cash Deal

    Vincent Gallo, one of Hollywood’s more enigmatic and eccentric if semi-retired ducks, a 2003 Palme de’Or nominee (“The Brown Bunny”) who hasn’t been seen on the silver screen in more than five years, has paid just under $1.5 million — in cash — for a one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condominium on a high floor of New [...]

  • Reid Scott House

    'Veep' Star Reid Scott Swings Into 1960s Studio City Home

    A 1960s, mid-century modern residence in a rustic, famously celeb-packed Studio City, Calif., neighborhood was recently sold for a smidgen more than $3.5 million and an always impeccably informed snitch swears the new owner is actor Reid Scott, best known for his dedicated portrayal of ambitious alpha male Dan Egan on the award-hoovering HBO political [...]

  • The Miz House Thousand Oaks

    WWE's The Miz Picks $6.4 Million Thousand Oaks Mansion

    A plus-sized manor house in the decidedly posh — if somewhat far-flung — Thousand Oaks, Calif., enclave of North Ranch Estates was “sold before processing” earlier this week, and the proud new owners are veteran reality TV and WWE Raw stars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife Maryse Mizanin, records reveal. The colorful couple, [...]

  • Thomas Laffont House Malibu

    Hedge Funder Thomas Laffont Scores $13 Million Malibu Ranch

    Less than a year after being ravaged by 2018’s Woolsey Fire, Malibu’s star-studded Point Dume neighborhood has seemingly made a full real estate market comeback. Witness this inconspicuous ranch-style home on one of the area’s best streets, tucked discreetly away behind gates and hedges. Despite any feigned or perceived modesty, the low-key property has traded [...]

  • Justin Roiland House

    Justin Roiland Scores Sherman Oaks Estate

    An estate in Los Angeles’San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, sold by high-powered music executive Zach Katz, was snapped up by a mysterious trust for a bit more than $3.7 million — and an always-in-the-know real estate snitch swears the new owner is 2018 Emmy winning “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland. Tax records [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad