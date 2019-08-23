‘A Star Is Born’ Writer Eric Roth Settles in Santa Monica

A family-sized home in a particularly lovely and leafy part of Santa Monica recently transferred for $4.4 million, and the new owner is multi-time Academy Award nominee Eric Roth, the prolific writer whose screenplays for “Forrest Gump,” “The Insider,” “Munich,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and “A Star Is Born,” respectively, have earned him five Oscar nods and one statue (for “Gump”).

Set on a compact but high-hedged .2-acre lot, the pleasant East Coast Traditional abode is painted a light shade of hazelnut and defined by a massive Australian Oak tree that shades the entire front facade. Originally built in 1939 but extensively renovated in recent years, the approximately 3,400 sq. ft. structure includes a brick front porch, hardwood floors throughout, and four bedrooms.

There’s a substantial living room with mint green walls, a fireplace, and a charming windowseat overlooking the grassy front yard. Across the hall lies the formal dining room, and just beyond that is the eat-in kitchen, outfitted with a breakfast area, high-end SubZero and Wolf appliances, and not one but two full-size wine refrigerators — perfect for the family booze hound.

Other main floor spaces include a bedroom suitable for guests or a live-in housekeeper, a laundry room with plenty of room for storage, and a family/media room with folding glass doors that provide convenient backyard patio access.

The upstairs master suite features a fireplace, bathroom with dual vanities and built-in soaking tub, and a private balcony that wraps around one side of the home. There are two additional family bedrooms up there, both of them ensuite, and each sporting backyard views.

Speaking of the outdoors, out back is an irregularly-shaped swimming pool and raised spa, both surrounded by a substantial — and substantially pricey — slate patio. There’s also a wee patch of grass, a gated carport, and a detached two-car garage accessible from a discreet alleyway that runs behind the property.

Roth, now in his mid-70s, appears to be somewhat downsizing his residential circumstances. His longtime oceanfront home in the guard-gated Malibu Colony community — once owned by Linda Ronstadt and acquired in June 2000 for $4.5 million — has been on the market for nearly a year, initially priced at $15.8 million and now asking a sliver under $14 million.

Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates held the listing; David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Roth.