NBA All Star Zach Randolph Scores Encino Mansion

By

Zach Randolph House
CREDIT: Keller Williams/PLG Estates/Shutterstock
Location:
Encino, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.2 million
Size:
8,500 square feet, 6 beds, 8.5 baths

A contemporary Los Angeles mansion located in the increasingly posh neighborhood of Encino, Calif., recently sold for about $5.2 million. Completed in early 2019 and built by a local San Fernando Valley developer on speculation, the glam three-floor structure features a mansion-sized 8,200 square feet with a full basement, plus a backyard pool cabana with a full bathroom.

The home’s new owner is Zach Randolph, a veteran professional basketball player and two-time NBA All Star who last played for the Sacramento Kings. Over the course of his nearly two-decade career, the currently unsigned 38-year-old has played for five professional teams, including the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Set on a pancake-flat, yet unusually long and narrow lot that spans nearly a half acre, the gated house features a generous motorcourt and three-car garage located immediately adjacent to the oversized front door. The open-concept floorplan features long expanses of white oak hardwood flooring, a fireplace-equipped living room, a combination dining/family room with fireplace, plus a custom kitchen opening to a secondary family area with yet another fireplace. Directly between the two family rooms is a unique walk-through wine closet capable of storing up to 300 bottles in temperature-controlled bliss. Also on the main floor is a full bedroom suite perfect for a staff member or overnight guest.

The home’s upper level, accessible via floating staircase, includes a master suite with private terrace and a bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub and steam shower. There are three additional family bedrooms upstairs, all of them ensuite.

As for the basement level, it features yet another bedroom suite — this one presumably for staff — a party-sized sauna with room for eight, a lounge area with snazzy marble wet bar, a mirror-walled gym and a home theater. Other property amenities include the backyard pool with inset spa and Baja sunbathing shelf, a full outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ, and a pergola-shaded firepit with surround seating. But best of all, there’s also a full-size basketball court, a feature that may have sealed the deal for Randolph.

Back in May, Randolph listed his no-longer-needed Memphis, Tenn., home turf for $3.65 million. The glitzy, sprawling traditional-style residence sits on a 1.8-acre lot, includes an outdoor swimming pool and an indoor basketball court, and remains available on the open market.

