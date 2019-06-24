×
Yammer Founder David Sacks Seeks $22.5 Million for Silicon Valley Estate

By

Seller:
David Sacks
Location:
Atherton, Calif.
Price:
$22.5 million
Size:
11,160 square feet, 6 beds, 8.5 baths

A lavish compound on one of the best streets in Atherton — arguably the most desirable neighborhood in all of Silicon Valley — has popped up for sale with a hefty $22.5 million ask. Owned by angel investor David Sacks and his longtime wife Jacqueline Tortorice, the one-acre property features a traditional-style mansion and guesthouse that include over 11,000 sq. feet of combined interior space.

Sacks, long one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent tech titans, served as the founding COO of PayPal and also founded Yammer, the enterprise social network acquired by Microsoft in 2012 for a whopping $1.2 billion. He’s since made big financial bets on a multitude of other tech unicorns — Facebook, Uber, SpaceX, Airbnb, and Bird among them.

Constructed in 2015 by local developers Wise Building Company, the gated Atherton property was last sold the following year for $19.75 million. It does not appear Sacks has made any significant changes in the three years since — the three-level main residence still features dark-stained hardwood floors throughout, an eat-in kitchen slathered in Carrara marble, a massive theater, and garaging for up to four luxury vehicles. The detached guesthouse includes another living room and kitchen.

Outside, the leafy grounds contain a sizable swimming pool with Baja shelf for convenient sunbathing. Sprawling lawns make up much of the backyard’s remainder, and somewhere there’s also two top-of-the-line children’s playhouse connected by a short bridge. This listing is represented by Courtney Charney of Parc Agency.

While unquestionably luxurious, the $22.5 million estate is actually somewhat restrained for Sacks, a fellow known for his rather grand lifestyle. Back in 2012, he threw himself an elaborate “Let Them Eat Cake” themed 40th-birthday bash at Fleur De Lys, an $88 million Los Angeles mega-mansion now owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Milner. Guests donned 18th-century French costumes — all properly ruffled, of course — and were treated to a private musical performance from Snoop Dogg.

Sacks additionally maintains an eye-popping estate in San Francisco, on Pacific Heights’ so-called “Billionaires’ Row.” The three-story mega-mansion, which he picked up in 2012 for $20 million and reportedly spent another $10 million renovating, sports nearly 22,000 sq. feet within its French limestone-encased walls and views of the San Francisco Bay. Some of the nearest neighbors include billionaires like Larry Ellison, Gordon Getty, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

  • David Sacks House

