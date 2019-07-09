×

Petra Ecclestone Downsizes to $22 Million Brentwood Mansion

By

Petra Ecclestone House
CREDIT: The Agency/Richard Young/Shutterstock
Location:
Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$22.7 million
Size:
13,500 square feet, 8 beds, 11.5 baths

Mere days after selling the infamous Spelling Manor for a record $119.7 million in cash, records show that 30-year-old Formula One racing heiress Petra Ecclestone has significantly downsized her residential circumstances with the $22.7 million purchase of a new home in the family-friendly and wildly wealthy Westside L.A. neighborhood of Brentwood.

Sited prominently on a particularly prestigious hillside street, the traditional new manse selected by the younger daughter of British billionaire Bernie Ecclestone happens to lie directly across the road from the main residence of LeBron James. Built by a local developer and completed this year, the house spans approximately 13,500 square feet of luxury interior space with 8 bedrooms and a total of 11.5 baths, all on an ocean view lot spanning just under a half-acre.

While undeniably large, the Brentwood home is less than one-quarter the size of Ecclestone’s former Manor, whose 56,500 square feet of space ranked it the largest private home in Los Angeles — and bigger than the White House, to boot.

Unfortunately, since the deal was consummated off-market, photos of the newly-completed house are not publicly available. But some digging reveals that the three-level home is equipped with an elevator, a front-facing two-car garage and a pool/spa combo in the backyard. The front facade features a mix of stone and dark-painted wood in the trendy “Modern Farmhouse” style. For privacy, the property is essentially invisible from the streetfront, carefully cloistered behind tall gates and a towering hedge. The Agency’s Santiago Arana held the listing and jointly repped Ecclestone along with Kevin Dees, also of The Agency.

Besides LeBron, Ecclestone’s nearest new neighbors include a bevy of Hollywood heavyweights and other assorted moguls — John Travolta, Scooter Braun, makeup mogul Jamie Kern Lima and Riot Games co-founder Brandon Beck among them.

And though she now mainly resides in L.A., Ecclestone continues to maintain a lavish home in her native London, where back in 2010 she shelled out a reported £66 million (roughly $82.6 million at today’s currency exchange rates) for a monumental Grade II-listed Chelsea mansion known as Sloane House. She later spent untold millions more on a down-to-the-studs remodel that reportedly included a basement addition with an indoor pool and private gymnasium.

