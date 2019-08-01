Video Gamer Paul Wedgwood Buys Above Beverly Hills

Nearly 50 years after Atari’s release of Pong, video games sales continue to boom. And with the additions of relatively new innovations like mobile gaming and cloud gaming, the once-overlooked market could be catapulted into a $300 billion mega-industry by 2025, according to at least one report.

One person already reaping the monetary rewards of video game development is British entrepreneur Paul Wedgwood, a former engineer turned co-founder and CEO of games maker Splash Damage. As the developer behind hit first-person shooters such as “Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory,” “Doom 3,” “Dirty Bomb,” and “Enemy Territory: Clone Wars,” Wedgwood and his team quickly grew the studio into one of the most successful UK operations of its kind.

Back in 2016, Splash Damage was sold to a Chinese poultry company in a deal reportedly valued at up to $150 million. Though Wedgwood remained the firm’s CEO for a time, he stepped down a few months ago — after 17 years at the helm — to focus on other, publicly unspecified endeavors.

At least one of those new projects, apparently, involves a move to Los Angeles. Records reveal Wedgwood recently plunked down a hefty $6.73 million for a fully-renovated house tucked into the mountains high above Beverly Hills. (Though the property has the coveted 90210 zip code, it’s technically located in a neighborhood of L.A. city known as Beverly Hills Post Office.)

Marketed as a “sophisticated and very private entertainer’s home,” the 1960s structure began life as a humble midcentury ranch-style abode but has been extensively remodeled several times over the ensuing decades. In its current iteration as a glammed-out contemporary, the house features walls of glass and an airy, open-concept floorplan of nearly 5,500 square feet.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac shared with only two other homes, the property features a two-car garage and a massive oak front door that pivots inward, directly into an enormous living/dining/family room combination with sunset views.

The chic, sleek kitchen has Italian-designed cabinetry, a marble-topped center island, and the full range of pricey Miele appliances. Other spaces include a library/office with custom bookshelves, a games room, three guest/family bedrooms, and a master suite with a roomy bedroom and spa-like bathroom, both of which open to outdoor terraces.

Outside, the irregularly shaped pool includes an inset hexagonal spa and a Baja shelf for watery sunbathing. And while the backyard isn’t particularly large, it does include a firepit and wee patch of lawn, plus lush views that sweep directly over Coldwater Canyon.

Some of Wedgwood’s more high-profile new neighbors include John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Milla Jovovich, Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo, and veteran producer Robert Shaye.