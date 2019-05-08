×
‘Sharp Objects’ Creator Marti Noxon Sells Mid-Century Home to Taika Waititi

Seller:
Marti Noxon
Location:
Studio City, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.39 million
Size:
2,323 square feet, 4 beds, 3 baths

Although she’s busy like the proverbial beaver — and then some — showbiz multihyphenate Marti Noxon recently found time to hoist one of her two Studio City homes onto the market with a $2.4 million pricetag. The house sold in just six weeks for nearly the full ask, significantly above the $1.6 million she paid for the property in 2017. And as it turns out, the buyer is also famous — he’s Academy Award-nominated actor/filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Noxon, a veritable television powerhouse, created the thrice Emmy-nominated HBO limited series “Sharp Objects,” and also wrote and executive produced “UnREAL” and “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.” And last year, the prolific Tinseltown veteran signed an overall deal with Netflix that will reportedly bring her an eight-figure annual income over the four-year contract.

As for Waititi, the half Māori New Zealander is also no industry slouch. His 2004 film “Two Cars, One Night” won him the aforementioned Oscar nom, and his comedy-dramas “Boy” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” each became New Zealand’s highest-grossing film. However, he’s best-known stateside for directing the 2017 Marvel blockbuster “Thor: Ragnarok.”

More Dirt

Last year, it was announced that the increasingly in-demand Waititi will join Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars live-action streaming series “The Mandalorian” as a director. And he’s helming Apple’s wacky TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy flick “Time Bandits,” plus the FX series he co-executive produces — “What We Do in the Shadows” — was recently renewed for a second season.

The Noxon-cum-Waititi estate is set at the tail end of a ridgeline cul-de-sac in Studio City’s celeb-soaked hills. Originally built in 1963 and designed by noted architect Gerard Colcord, the relatively unassuming residence — it spans a modest 2,323 square feet — was thoroughly renovated by Noxon and converted into a 4-bed/3-bath situation.

Airy living spaces include a living room with a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling and a surprisingly giant fireplace. A sunken formal dining room is overlooked by the renovated kitchen, with its designer-grade appliances, green tile backsplash, and numerous recessed ceiling lights.

One of the home’s three guest bedrooms has a private outdoor entrance, making it suitable as a live-in maid suite or as an office/gym. The master bedroom unconventionally (and sub-optimally) opens directly to the dining room, while the chic master bath features glorious Barney-hued purple tiles and a glassy shower set against a large window.

From the master, floor-to-ceiling glass sliders lead to the backyard, where there’s a kidney-shaped pool plus an outdoor dining terrace. Views framed by majestic oaks take in the serene hillsides of Fryman Canyon.

Noxon continues to own a larger home elsewhere in Studio City, while Waititi and his longtime wife Chelsea Winstanley are also area locals. They won’t even require a moving van, in fact. Before buying the former Noxon digs, the couple bunked up in another Gerard Colcord-designed mid-century in Studio City — a mid-century that happens to sit right next door to their new house.

Bryan Abrams of Compass had the Noxon listing. Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Waititi.

