Lindsey Stirling Pays Cash for Hollywood Hills Hideaway

By

Location:
Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.38 million
Size:
2,488 square feet, 4 beds, 3 baths

Although the transaction actually closed last year, it’s only now that word has finally slipped out about Lindsey Stirling’s stealthy acquisition of a plum compound in the Hollywood Hills. The 32-year-old YouTube superstar — she sports more than 11 million followers and 2.5 billion cumulative video views on the platform — paid $2.38 million in cash for the rustic-luxe Laurel Canyon property.

An Arizona native and devout Mormon, Stirling first found fame through “America’s Got Talent,” where her violin/dance hybrid performances were dubbed “electrifying” by the judges. Though eliminated in the quarter-finals, she established a significant fanbase that she subsequently multiplied via social media. By 2015, she was selling out stadiums worldwide and hauling in a reported $6 million per year. Her second album — 2014’s “Shatter Me” — debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200.

Anywho, Stirling’s new Laurel Canyon casa has a bit of celeb pedigree. From 2005 until 2011, it was owned by Jack Osbourne. The property was then purchased by His Highness Prince Sayyid Al Rawy Kais Al Said — a member of Oman’s royal family — and was subsequently picked up by film director John Stalberg. It was Stalberg who flipped the mini-compound to Stirling after giving the place a thorough renovation.

More Dirt

And it appears Stirling wanted this place quite badly. The house sold after just three weeks on the market, and the all-cash sale price was a rather shocking $385,000 more than the $1.995 million ask. That’s a very strong indicator a fierce bidding war took place among multiple highly interested parties.

Unusual for tightly-packed Laurel Canyon, this property has five coveted off-street parking spaces: a three-car garage and two separate al fresco spots. Naturally, the entire lot is walled, gated, and camera-watched for the utmost privacy and security.

The shingle-style main house itself — painted a fetchingly deep shade of grey-blue and described as a “contemporary Craftsman” in the listing — is set high above and well back from the street and garages. With just under 2,000 sq. ft. of living space, the fully updated structure includes calming neutral decor, hardwood floors, three beds, two baths, and a family room with massive stone fireplace. The downstairs kitchen is fully updated with stainless appliances and fancy French limestone countertops.

There are multiple accessory structures on the property, including a detached guesthouse with its own kitchen and bedroom suite. This author imagines Stirling may well convert that place into her own private recording studio, or perhaps a dance studio. Or both, right?

The relatively large .45-acre lot also features numerous pathways, a variety of mature trees, a romantic outdoor dining space (with a red brick fireplace), and even an elaborate children’s playset.

Linda Ferrari from Keller Williams held the listing. TJ Paradise with Sotheby’s International Realty repped Stirling.

