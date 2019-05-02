×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beverage Baron Lance Collins Pours Out $12 Million in La Quinta’s Madison Club

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
lance_collins_home_la_quinta
lance_collins_house_17
lance_collins_house_16
lance_collins_house_15
lance_collins_house_14
View Gallery 18 Images
Location:
La Quinta, Calif.
Price:
$12 million
Size:
11,316 square feet, 7 beds, 8 baths

Long considered a residential destination exclusively for the grey-haired, Palm Desert now attracts a younger, hipper crowd. Perhaps it’s the still-growing popularity of arts/music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach, or maybe thanks are due to the area’s endless outdoor activities. Whatever the case, the Coachella Valley is hot — in every sense of the word. And home prices continue to soar.

One of the valley’s most exclusive enclaves is La Quinta’s guard-gated Madison Club, a decadent golf community known for its lavish estates and celebrity residents. Last week, in one of Palm Desert’s three biggest real estate transactions in recent years, a brand-new mansion sold for $12 million — tying Kris Jenner’s recent Madison Club splurge and just behind the $13 million spent by billionaire Ron Burkle for the famed Bob Hope estate in nearby Palm Springs.

The Beverly Hills-based buyers are beverage mogul/serial entrepreneur Lance Collins and his wife, Linda Taylor (nee Croitoru), a Romania-born model and actress. In 2000, Collins founded Fuze Beverage in the basement of his New Jersey home; the company was acquired by Coca-Cola in 2007, reportedly for $250 million.

Collins then founded Core Nutrition, a beverage company that attracted investments from his famous friends — Katy Perry, Juicy J, Diplo and music super-producers Dr. Luke and Max Martin among them. Last year, after reaching nearly $200 million in annual retail sales, Core was sold to Keurig Dr. Pepper for a whopping $525 million. Collins, never one to sit idle, has already moved on to his next big project: disrupting the snack foods industry. Perhaps the new brand will draw inspiration from his arid desert hideaway?

Built by real estate mogul Bob Safai and designed by Bill Hayer Architecture, the striking contemporary has more than 11,300 sq. ft. of living space (totaled over three separate structures) and backs directly up to the Madison Club’s Tom Fazio-designed golf course.

The home’s windowless, vaguely forbidding facade guards a vast courtyard that includes one of the estate’s two swimming pools. There’s a detached guesthouse with two beds across from a private “casita” with a lavish bedroom suite and walls of glass overlooking the courtyard pool. Elsewhere is a four-car garage and two motorcourts with space for an additional 15 vehicles.

Honey-colored hardwoods in the main house dull the austere design’s cold edges. Exotic Portuguese limestone graces the walls and floors. The chic European-style kitchen can seat 11, and there are three ensuite guest bedrooms.

One wing of the home is dedicated solely to the resort-style master suite, which is framed by walls of glass overlooking the backyard swimming pool. Larger than the courtyard pool, this cement pond comes equipped with a Baja shelf, inset spa, waterfall, fire features and a lanai misting system for those torrid La Quinta afternoons. The 1.3-acre lot is landscaped with palm trees and drought-resistant cacti and features an elaborate lighting design courtesy of specialist Ron Neal.

Besides the aforementioned “Momager” Jenner, other Madison Club homeowners include Irving Azoff, Sylvester Stallone and music mogul Lucian Grainge.

And in addition to their swanky new La Quinta digs, Collins and Taylor have long owned a $10 million mansion high up in Beverly Hills’ exclusive Trousdale Estates subdivision. That blacked-out glassy contemporary, which features nearly 7,000 sq. ft. of living space, also sports a celeb pedigree. Prior owners include TV/radio presenter Arthur, film producer Oren Koules and “Friends” actor Matthew Perry.

Coldwell Banker’s Ginger Glass had the Madison Club listing and also repped Collins.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Dirt

  • Lance Collins House La Quinta

    Beverage Baron Lance Collins Pours Out $12 Million in La Quinta's Madison Club

    Long considered a residential destination exclusively for the grey-haired, Palm Desert now attracts a younger, hipper crowd. Perhaps it’s the still-growing popularity of arts/music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach, or maybe thanks are due to the area’s endless outdoor activities. Whatever the case, the Coachella Valley is hot — in every sense of the word. [...]

  • Joe Walsh House Beverly Hills

    Joe Walsh Lists Contemporary Beverly Hills Post Office Nest

    High in the mountains above Beverly Hills lies a neighborhood informally known as Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO) — so-called because its homes sport the snazzy 90210 zip code and are serviced by the actual Beverly Hills post office, despite being technically located within the city of Los Angeles. Confusing moniker aside, this is one [...]

  • Jen Atkin House

    Celeb Hairstylist Jen Atkin Drops Millions on Miracle Mile

    Jen Atkin, mane expert and one of the globe’s most in-demand hairstylists, has shaken her perfectly coiffed raven tresses into a brand-new mansion. The celebrity favorite and go-to stylist for the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez, and many more dished out $3.36 million for the Hancock Park-adjacent property just off L.A.’s Miracle Mile. [...]

  • Benjamin Bratt Sells Topanga Canyon Home

    Benjamin Bratt Lists Topanga Contemporary

    Benjamin Bratt hopes to just about double his money on the sale of an effortlessly chic, low-slung mid-century contemporary in the craggy mountains above Malibu that has come up for sale at $4.8 million. Built in the early 1950s and acquired by the 1999 Emmy-nominated former “Law & Order” star and wife Talisa Soto in [...]

  • David Chase Takes Loss on Manhattan

    'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Loses Big on Manhattan Penthouse

    Seven-time Emmy-winning TV writer-producer David Chase has sold a penthouse atop the historic London Terrace complex in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood to Canadian tennis pro Milos Raonic for a bit above $7.5 million. The sale price is not only more than one-third less than the original price but an eye-catching 10% under its last [...]

  • Melanie Griffith Sells Sunset Strip Home

    Melanie Griffith Buys Villa Above Sunset Strip

    A well-informed snitch and a whole lot of signposts in the digital records point to Melanie Griffith as the mysterious buyer of a modestly sized if hardly inexpensive 1930s Spanish villa just above L.A.’s Sunset Strip that has been sold for a mite more than $3.7 million. Secured behind gates, hidden by a thicket of [...]

  • Gary Lennon House Los Feliz

    'Power' Showrunner Gary Lennon Buys in Los Feliz, Lists in Mid-Wilshire

    Though he’s ping-ponged around Hollywood for more than a decade, prolific screenwriter/producer Gary Lennon (“Justified,” “Orange is the New Black”) saw his career trajectory get a twin-turbocharged upward boost last year. The newly anointed “Power” co-showrunner will helm the upcoming sixth season of Starz’s highest-rated series — plus, he sold a “darkly humorous” film script to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad