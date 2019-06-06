×
Apttus Co-Founder Kent Perkocha Scores $22 Million Atherton Estate

Location:
Atherton, Calif.
Price:
$22.1 million
Size:
12,856 square feet, 6 beds, 6.5 baths

Over the past decade, the global success of software juggernaut Salesforce has spawned a number of other entrepreneurial software ventures. One of the most high-profile of those is Apttus, a contract management startup built on the Salesforce platform. Founded in 2006 by businessman Kent Perkocha alongside Kirk Krappe and Neehar Giri, Apttus steadily grew to become one of the Bay Area’s hottest new tech firms, attaining a “unicorn” $1.8 billion valuation in 2017.  Though the company expressed interest in an IPO, those plans never materialized — instead, Apttus was quietly acquired by private equity firm Thomas Bravo late last year.

Terms of the acquisition weren’t publicly disclosed, but they were apparently generous enough to afford co-founder Perkocha a $22.1 million home in ritzy Atherton, arguably the Silicon Valley’s most fashionable residential neighborhood.

The Perkocha estate was built in 2016 by Pacific Peninsula Group, Atherton’s most prolific mansion developer. In the three years since, the property has already changed hands thrice — upon its completion, it was sold to Charles Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger for $19.25 million. Bettinger flipped the property in May 2018 to hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, who only held onto it for seven months before selling (at a very slight profit) to Perkocha. Presumably Weiss has left Atherton for his $45 million Malibu compound, recently purchased from Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

More Dirt

Sited at the very end of a discreet cul-de-sac in prime central Atherton, the gated property spans over an acre of pancake-flat land. There’s garaging for three luxury vehicles, and the compound includes a five-bedroom main mansion and separate one-bed guesthouse.

The clapboard-sided transitional main residence is painted a fetchingly deep shade of grey and features all the requisite luxury amenities: there’s an oversized wine room, billiards room, library, butler’s pantry, gym, and a home theater. A double-height great room features rows of windows overlooking the park-like backyard, and the eat-in kitchen is attached to a charming “glass conservatory-style” breakfast nook. There’s also a loggia with a fireplace, one of at least six on the premises. An upstairs master suite features a marble-slathered bathroom and boutique-sized closet.

The guesthouse sports its own contemporary kitchen and sitting room, which directly overlooks the pool/spa area. Mature trees ring the entire property, providing the welcome dose of chic suburban serenity for which Atherton is famed. Grassy lawns, formal gardens, and carefully clipped hedges also surround the house. And tucked off on the property’s southern end is a sandy bocce ball court.

Despite being a very small town, Atherton is famously home to scores of billionaires. Unsurprisingly, many of them hail from the tech industry and include — but are far from limited to — Google’s Sergey Brin, WhatsApp’s Jan Koum, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, YouTube’s Omid Kordestani and former eBay CEO Meg Whitman.

