‘My Favorite Murder’ Host Karen Kilgariff Slices Into Midcentury Ranch House

Karen Kilgariff, co-host of the wildly popular “My Favorite Murder” podcast she created with Georgia Hardstack, has significantly upgraded her L.A. residential circumstances with the $2.1 million purchase of an attractive and fully restored midcentury modern residence. Sequestered on a narrow, winding street in the Studio City hills, the two-bed/two-bath abode is mostly tree-encircled and sports peek-a-boo views of the San Fernando Valley basin.

The circa-1951 structure was previously owned by veteran entertainment industry exec Adam Bonnett, Disney’s former head of original programming and now an executive producer at Mattel Television. During their decade-plus of ownership, Bonnett and husband Daniel Krog thoroughly remodeled the house into an “elegantly executed architectural property [that] illustrates perfectly the ideals of Modernism and provides the harmonious lifestyle that those ideals imply,” per the listing.

In addition to the two-car garage, the .63-acre lot has generous off-street parking for at least five more vehicles. From the street, the house itself appears to be a rather plain traditional bungalow; inside, however, the interiors visually expand amid terrazzo flooring and walls of glassy Fleetwood sliders, allowing for that quintessentially SoCal indoor/outdoor lifestyle. There are bookshelves embedded into stacked-stone walls, a kitchen with high-grade Thermador appliances, and a master bathroom with dual vanities, a glassy shower, and built-in soaking tub.

While the kidney-shaped pool could easily pass as a midcentury original, it was actually installed only a handful of years ago by Bonnett. The low-maintenance yard additionally features wide patios for sunbathing and/or al fresco dining, a built-in BBQ, native plantings, and several mature palm trees.

And in addition to her groovy new Studio City pad, records reveal Kilgariff continues to own a perfectly ordinary 1930s tract house in a good neighborhood pocket of Burbank, Calif., that she acquired way back in 2005 for $888,000.

Though her fame arguably reached its zenith following the 2016 release of “My Favorite Murder,” the true crime comedy weekly special that reaches 19 million monthly listeners and has become one of the most successful podcast originals to date, Kilgariff has been continuously working in the entertainment industry for many years. After beginning as a stand-up comic in the 1990s, she won a cast member role on the now-defunct sketch comedy series “Mr. Show.”

In 2003, Ellen DeGeneres hired Kilgariff to assist in writing her “Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now” comedy special — from there, Kilgariff was eventually named head writer for the “The Ellen Show,” and later for “The Rosie Show” and “The Pete Holmes Show.” In 2019, with Hardstark, she published a dual memoir entitled “Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered,” a unique mixture of self-help and memoir that also touches on true crime.

Margot Tempereau and Barry Gray of Deasy Penner & Partners jointly held the Studio City listing; Pete Castro of Keller Williams repped Kilgariff.