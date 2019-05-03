John Stamos Lists His Full House in the 90210

Say it ain’t so — Uncle Jesse is leaving the 90210. The “Full House” and “Fuller House” actor — also known by his other name, John Stamos, has punted his longtime digs onto the open market with a $6.75 million thud. Records indicate the Mediterranean-influenced mini-estate last sold back in May 2005 for “just” $3.57 million, just after Stamos’ divorce from first wife Rebecca Romijn.

Disclosure: although the property has the coveted Beverly Hills zip code, the house itself is located way high up in the mountains above the city, in a neighborhood of Los Angeles known as Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO). Secreted within a gated and guarded community just off iconic Mulholland Drive, the property itself is also gated and hedge-ringed for maximum celeb-style privacy.

Stamos has been busy on the personal front as of late — he was married last year to actress Caitlin McHugh, and the couple now have a young, prematurely-born son. Big life changes like those often foster the need for new residential circumstances, so it’s not particularly surprising the pair are looking for a new address.

The low-slung BHPO compound features a total of 1,824 sq. ft. of living space, positively microscopic by celebrity standards. Originally built in 1951, the main house is charmingly overrun by a riotous ivy thicket. Stone steps lead to the wooden front doors, which open to an unexpectedly large great room with fireplace, dark brown hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling.

Elsewhere is a chef’s kitchen with fancy stainless steel appliances and blacked-out cabinetry. A formal dining area just beyond sports views out over the valley.

The master suite — containing one of the main structure’s three bedrooms — features a four poster bed and a cozy bathroom with soaking tub. An attached sitting area has a TV displaying a James Bond film set directly next to a fireplace mantle crowded with various religious figurines and assorted crosses, an interesting dichotomy.

French doors and a short pathway through the back lawn lead to the petite one-room guesthouse, which is done up with blood-red wallpaper and packed with all sorts of, well, stuff. There’s a shaggy carpet, a giant elliptical machine, speakers, a large chest, stuffed animals, framed Beach Boys records, a drum set and several guitars. It’s indeed a full house, or the more apt “full shack” in this case.

Also out back is a full outdoor kitchen with BBQ and pizza oven, plus a loggia and stone terrace for al fresco dining. A raised spa has a waterfall feature flowing into the irregularly-shaped pool below. Wide views drink in a huge swath of the pancake-flat San Fernando Valley.

In case one needs that pesky cup of sugar, the Stamos casita lies directly next door to an enormous mansion long owned by billionaire Forever 21 founder Do Won Chang. Also in the same wee gated community is a massive Mediterranean-style abode on a hilltop overlooking the entire enclave. Owned by a Saudi prince, that manse was previously leased by Nicki Minaj and later occupied by her former nemesis, Mariah Carey.

