Joe Walsh Lists Contemporary Beverly Hills Post Office Nest

By

joe_walsh_house_beverly_hills
joe_walsh_house_5
joe_walsh_house_4
joe_walsh_house_3
joe_walsh_house_2
Seller:
Joe Walsh
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.3 million
Size:
3,820 square feet, 4 beds, 7 baths

High in the mountains above Beverly Hills lies a neighborhood informally known as Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO) — so-called because its homes sport the snazzy 90210 zip code and are serviced by the actual Beverly Hills post office, despite being technically located within the city of Los Angeles. Confusing moniker aside, this is one of the most expensive, star-studded areas in California’s entirety. Celebs of all disciplines and ages flock over yonder for the privacy and views its often irregularly-shaped hillside lots provide.

One of those famous faces belongs to rocker Joe Walsh, a longtime area resident who recently slapped a $5.3 million pricetag on his sophisticated contemporary villa. Back in August 2013, Walsh paid $3.95 million for the property, which he used as temporary housing while his main residence — also located in BHPO — was undergoing an extensive, multi-year renovation. One might say this was his personal “Hotel California.” (More on that other house a bit later.)

More Dirt

Best-known for his longtime tenure with the Eagles — which produced the classic ditties “Take It Easy” and “Desperado,” among many others — Walsh has been writing and performing for more than 50 years, both solo and in various rock bands. With the Eagles, he counts five Grammy awards and a residency in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame among his numerous accolades. And on a trivia aside, Walsh is the brother-in-law of Ringo Starr through his fifth wife Marjorie Bach — her older sister, actress Barbara Bach, has long been hitched to Starr.

Originally built in 1966 as a mid-century modern, the house was radically revamped into a slick contemporary sometime prior to Walsh’s ownership. Records show the property was previously owned by Christine Decroix Snider, a close friend of Michael Jackson and former wife of the late billionaire Ed Snider.

The single-story casa is almost completely invisible from the street, tucked safely away behind gates and tall hedges. A tidy motorcourt fronts a two-car garage, and the open-concept living plan boasts formal living and dining rooms, a cozy den/media room, and a chic European-inspired eat-in kitchen with luxe Miele appliances and custom cabinetry.

There are three ensuite bedrooms — including the well-equipped master, which sports dual closets and baths — plus a separate office that could be a fourth bedroom. Floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood glass doors enhance the villa’s airy feeling. As a bonus, there’s a 600 sq. ft. music studio — built by Walsh himself — that could easily be converted into a cavernous family room.

The nearly half-acre hillside lot sports a romantic backyard surrounded by lush greenery. Also out there is a curvaceous swimming pool, well-watered lawn, and a covered terrace with an outdoor fireplace. Future owners can also rest easy, as the Walsh mini-estate is protected by a sophisticated security system with motion detectors and a bevy of security cameras.

For whatever reason, this particular section of the BHPO happens to be particularly popular with music stars — the homes of Nick Jonas, Taio Cruz, and Calvin Harris are all within walking distance of this property.

Now in his early 70s, Walsh appears to be downsizing his real estate portfolio. Last September (2018), after nearly 30 years of ownership, he quietly sold a mid-century house in Studio City for $1.9 million. (The buyers were a pair of non-famous real estate investors.) And in addition to their currently for-sale digs, the Walshes still own another large BHPO home. They bought that place in 2008 for $4.5 million and spent years on a recently-completed expansion and renovation. That Mediterranean-style estate happens to sit right next door to the $11 million compound of TV/film producer Greg Berlanti and retired soccer star Robbie Rogers.

Tina Stern of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty has the BHPO listing.

