Fashion Designer Jen Kao Snags Jodie Foster’s Beverly Hills Estate

Legendary actress Jodie Foster made short work of divesting her Beverly Hills home of seven years, sealing the deal just two months after listing the spacious property. As previously reported, records show the transaction closed for $14,900,000, considerably more than the $11,750,000 she paid back in 2012 and certainly one of the highest prices for this particular 90210 nabe in recent years.

The estate was purchased by Jen Kao, the Parsons-educated former fashion designer and only daughter of Garmin’s multibillionaire co-founder Min Kao. According to Forbes, Kao’s father has a net worth of $4 billion, making him the second-wealthiest man in the entire state of Kansas.

At one time, 37-year-old Kao — through her eponymous brand — was a popular women’s clothing retailer, presenting her ethereal and feminine designs in multiple NYFW shows to critical acclaim. But in 2013, she abruptly shuttered her six-year-old label, citing unspecified health issues.

Kao’s new 7,500-square-foot traditional sits well north of Sunset Boulevard, perched atop a prominent ridgeline just above the Coldwater Canyon area. Originally built in the 1950s, the structure was significantly expanded and renovated in 2010 by prominent British producer Colin Callender. Though the house sits rather hard up on the street, it is exceptionally private – almost totally invisible behind a towering wall of hedges. The property also abuts open land, further enhancing the sense of seclusion. There are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, bountiful gardens and a large swimming pool.

In addition to Kao’s new $14.9 million digs, her family maintains an enviable handful of posh vacation residences that include a $15.4 million estate formerly owned by Kirk Douglas and located on one of the best streets in the coveted Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood. Her parents also lay claim to a 4,000-square-foot Manhattan penthouse — recently listed for $55 million — in the uber-posh 15 Central Park West building.

Back in 2017, Kao’s elder brother — Ryan Gosling’s producing partner Ken Kao — plunked down $11.5 million for an oceanfront estate on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The Beverly Hills property was listed by David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland. The buyer was repped by Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland.