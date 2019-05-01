Celeb Hairstylist Jen Atkin Drops Millions on Miracle Mile

Jen Atkin, mane expert and one of the globe’s most in-demand hairstylists, has shaken her perfectly coiffed raven tresses into a brand-new mansion. The celebrity favorite and go-to stylist for the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez, and many more dished out $3.36 million for the Hancock Park-adjacent property just off L.A.’s Miracle Mile.

Unsurprisingly, the social media-savvy hair savant has already teased her hordes of followers — she has nearly three million on Instagram alone — with a tantalizing home tour posted on YouTube.

It’s hard to believe the once broke Utah native and former receptionist has amassed the coin for these lavish digs by weave-whackin’ and toupee-trimmin’. But Atkin is more than just another hairstylist — the entrepreneurial lass also owns Ouai Haircare, a full range brand made famous by social media and now sold in hundreds of Sephora locations.

Aside from running a multi-million dollar business and catering to her star-studded client roster, Atkin also carves out time for the regular folks. Any ordinary, non-famous female can book an appointment with her through the prestigious Andy LeCompte salon, though one haircut will run you a perilously pricey $600.

Anyway, onto the real estate itself. Tucked away in one of L.A.’s trendiest neighborhoods — it’s just one close shave away from yuppy favorites Republique and Lassens — the blocky contemporary has nearly 5,000 sq. ft. of lavish living space. Spec-built in 2018 by local developer Urban Asset Group, the lego-like domicile was designed by Obermeyer Architects and features interior design by Stephanie Hauptli.

Guests bypass a two-car garage to access the home’s front door. The main floor presents a pleasing array of ethereal colors and light-flooded spaces. There’s a fireplace-equipped office, a maid’s bedroom, and a giant eat-in kitchen with one of the longest marble (or lookalike marble) backsplashes this author has ever seen.

Upstairs are three ensuite bedrooms plus the hedonistic master suite, which features a fireplace, dual walk-in closets, and an Instagram-worthy marble shower with an inset soaking tub and skylight. This is also a full-fledged smart home, so Atkin has state-of-the-art sound and security systems at the touch of her iPad.

The .17-acre lot isn’t particularly big, but it is completely flat and contains a backyard grassy lawn space, a slim covered terrace for al fresco dining, and a dark-bottomed swimming pool with inset spa.

This February (2019), Atkin and her photographer hubby Mike Rosenthal sold their nearby Mid-Wilshire starter house for the full $3.195 million asking price. The totally renovated casita had been featured in a 2017 Architectural Digest issue, and the new owners are Sweetgreen co-founder Nathaniel Ru and his nutritionist wife Vanessa Packer.

Jacqueline Gunn of Westside Estate Agency had the Miracle Mile listing. Atkin was repped by Douglas Elliman’s Dena Luciano.