Stein Mart’s Jay Stein Hangs $29.5 Million Price Tag on Beverly Hills Modern

Seller:
Jay Stein
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$29.5 million
Size:
8,417 square feet, 6 beds, 6.5 baths

Less than three years after their $22.5 million splurge on an ultra-slick Beverly Hills mansion, businessman Jay Stein and his longtime wife Deanie have officially flipped out, re-listing the rakishly attractive spread with a $29.5 million ask. Though it does not appear the avid midcentury photograph collectors have made any significant alterations to the .77-acre property — and the current high-end home market in L.A. is shaky at best — the property is located in the prime lower Trousdale Estates area, arguably the most perennially desirable neighborhood in Beverly Hills.

The low-slung house was built new in 2016 and features city lights views from its perch above Sunset Boulevard. While relatively unassuming from the street, the walled and gated structure contains over 8,400 sq. feet of glassy living space.

Guests will be awed by the home’s “floating” entrance over moat-like water features and the pivoting, all-glass front door. A voluminous, skylit gallery connects the various main rooms that include formal living and dining rooms, a less formal family room and two separate kitchens, both done up with custom Bulthaup appliances. Most of the rooms feature access — via magically disappearing walls of glass — to the various outdoor spaces. Zero-edge infinity pool and separate spa dramatically accent the property’s louche style, and each features a convenient Baja shelf for sunbathing.

The master suite contains a boutique-style closet, city lights views, and an all-glass shower daringly positioned right in the center of the bathroom. There are four additional guest/family bedroom suites, plus separate staff quarters. Per the listing, presented by Coldwell Banker’s Jade Mills, the property is being offered fully furnished, minus “certain exclusions” and the art and accessories currently on display.

Stein is the former CEO and current Chairman (since 1989) of Stein Mart, the cut-price department store retailer founded in 1908 by his grandfather, Russian Jewish immigrant Sam Stein. While sales have slumped in recent years, the firm still boasts hundreds of locations nationwide and has taken steps to counter consumers’ increasing affinity for e-commerce, including the installation of Amazon lockers at most Stein Mart locations nationwide.

In addition to their Beverly Hills digs, the Steins additionally maintain a home in their longtime family seat of Jacksonville, Florida. That riverfront Georgian Revival estate, which features an ivy-covered grand mansion, was recently listed with a $6.5 million asking price and has an essence that is all “about southern charm and hospitality,” according to marketing materials.

