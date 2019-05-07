Jamie Foxx Buys His Ex an Agoura Hills Mini-Mansion

Famously private multihyphenate Jamie Foxx just couldn’t resist making some very public property waves in the far western suburbs of Los Angeles. The Oscar- and Grammy-award winner recently shelled out $1.69 million for a large house in an unincorporated section of Agoura Hills. The property was acquired to house his baby mama Kristin Grannis, mother of his second daughter.

Tucked away at the far end of an upmarket housing tract, the relatively nondescript 4,192-square-feet mini-mansion boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three fireplaces and a four-car garage. Records indicate the structure was built in 1996 and last sold that same year, so it unsurprisingly contains many hallmarks of mid-’90s suburban lux décor: a double-height entryway, granite countertops, orange-tinted hardwood floors and extraneous indoor columns.

The 0.91-acre lot abuts open land, endowing the property with exemplary privacy. A sports court and a waterslide-equipped swimming pool lend the backyard a resort-like vibe. Elsewhere there’s a barbeque and a loggia suitable for al fresco dining, plus fruit trees and vegetable gardens for sustainable organic meals, should Grannis be so inclined. Nestled into separate corners of the estate are two whimsical playhouses.

Andrea Yates of The Agency held the property’s listing. Foxx was repped by Jonathan Siegfried of Compass.

Foxx’s growing property portfolio also includes a perfectly ordinary tract house out in Simi Valley, Calif. Purchased in 2004, the 1,704-square-foot residence is occupied by Connie Kline, mother of his elder daughter. Meanwhile, the “Ray” and “Baby Driver” star himself bunks in the semi-rural Thousand Oaks, Calif., community of Hidden Valley, on a ranch of more than 40 acres and anchored by a 17,000-square-foot Mediterranean-influenced mansion. Some of his nearest neighbors include Britney Spears, Tom Selleck, Kaley Cuoco and John Fogerty. It was at his Hidden Valley estate, in January 2016, where Foxx opportunely rescued a young man from a vehicle that had crashed and burned outside his front gate.