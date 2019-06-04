×
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Scoops Up $22 Million House Next Door

By

Location:
San Francisco, Calif.
Price:
$21.9 million
Size:
3,588 square feet, 5 beds, 3 baths

When he’s not busy helming Twitter and Square, the two multibillion dollar companies he co-created, tech tycoon Jack Dorsey finds residential relaxation in the breezy Sea Cliff neighborhood of San Francisco. His flat-roofed midcentury modern, acquired in 2012 for $10 million, is treacherously cantilevered over a craggy, near-sheer bluff and graced with spectacular views of the bay. On a rare fog-free day, of course.

Dorsey apparently loves his home, vertigo-inducing vistas be damned. And he’s now seen fit to expand the dizzying estate, stealthily swiping out a record $21.9 million for his next door neighbor’s house. The off-market transaction actually closed late last year — with zero fanfare — and ranks as the most ever paid for a Sea Cliff property, easily besting the $18 million Salesforce billionaire Marc Benioff paid back in 2009.

Unfortunately, since the new Dorsey house was never listed publicly for sale, there are no proper photographs and few concrete details available. But records do show the boxy pad was built in 1962 and stands two stories tall with five beds and three baths in nearly 3,600 sq. feet of living space. There’s a detached two-car garage and .62-acres of perilously steep blufftop property. Like his main residence next door, the home is invisible from the street, sequestered behind thick foliage and perilously perched near the cliff’s edge. The lucky sellers, a Thailand-based family, picked up the estate way back in 1997 for a mere $2.85 million. Ka-ching!

The Dorsey compound now contains upwards of 7,300 square feet of midcentury living space with seven bedrooms on 1.2 acres of cliffside. Ancient trees surrounding the property provide an enviable dose of nature’s own privacy. The neighborhood is also known for its abundant wildlife — foxes, coyotes, even the occasional mountain lion patrol the premises. Nosy birds twit and tweet from their leafy vantage points.

In addition to his expanded $32 million Seacliff estate, Dorsey also maintains a house in Los Angeles. The $4.2 million contemporary confection, tucked high into the Hollywood Hills, won a 2017 AIA architectural award and is occupied by his long-distance girlfriend, international model Raven Lyn Corneil.

More Dirt

  • Jack Dorsey House

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Scoops Up $22 Million House Next Door

    When he’s not busy helming Twitter and Square, the two multibillion dollar companies he co-created, tech tycoon Jack Dorsey finds residential relaxation in the breezy Sea Cliff neighborhood of San Francisco. His flat-roofed midcentury modern, acquired in 2012 for $10 million, is treacherously cantilevered over a craggy, near-sheer bluff and graced with spectacular views of [...]

  • Parker Posey House

    Parker Posey Picks Up Pint-Sized Manhattan Penthouse

    Parker Posey has set down some real estate roots in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood with the $1.495 million purchase of a petite, triplex penthouse atop a funky, asymmetrically balanced brown brick townhouse sandwiched between two much more staid, historic buildings. With one bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms in about 800 square feet, the co-operative-style unit [...]

  • Christina Schwarzenegger House

    Christina Schwarzenegger Snags Uptown L.A. Starter Home

    A Mediterranean-influenced townhouse on Los Angeles’ desirable Westside was recently sold to Christina Schwarzenegger, the younger daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Located in the posh Brentwood neighborhood, the 2013-built luxury pad is very private and essentially invisible from the street out front, yet just a quick jaunt from an array of top-notch restaurants [...]

  • James Scapa House

    Altair CEO James Scapa Drops $30 Million on Major-League Atherton Estate

    Though it contains barely 7,000 residents and only five square miles of land, the small but financially mighty Northern California town of Atherton is often ranked as the most expensive zip code in the United States. So it shouldn’t be surprising that all five of the Silicon Valley’s most expensive residential sales of 2018 went [...]

  • Kirstie Alley House

    Kirstie Alley Slashes Price on Opulent Los Angeles Palazzo

    Perhaps it’s an indication of a slowing high-end market, reflective of a more realistic real estate headspace or some other far more benign reason entirely, but Kirstie Alley has dramatically cut the asking price of her Los Angeles estate in one fell swoop by more than 10%. Too optimistically saddled with an elephantine $11.97 million [...]

  • Brian Acton House

    WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Assembles an $86 Million Palo Alto Compound

    When a house in the charming Silicon Valley town of Palo Alto sold for a record-tying $30 million back in 2017, many local real estate professionals expressed shock over the price. The 7,550-square-foot structure, while large and attractive, had been last assessed at a mere $1.5 million and is located in leafy Professorville, a quiet [...]

  • Barrett Foa House

    'NCIS' Star Barrett Foa Picks Up Beachwood Canyon Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Broadway veteran and television actor Barrett Foa, who since 2009 has been one of the many main characters on the military/police procedural “NCIS: Los Angeles,” has changed up his West Coast residential circumstances with the a not-quite $2.1 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed ranch-style home in the foothills above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon. Built [...]

