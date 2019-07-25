Halsey Snags Secluded Sherman Oaks Mid-Century Modern Pavilion

Tipster M. Gonnatellya sent word that singer/songwriter Ashley Frangipane, better known to the world as mononymic indie pop balladeer Halsey, recently splashed out $2.4 million to acquire a well preserved and thoughtfully updated mid-century modern residence high in the mountains above Sherman Oaks, Calif. Behind gates and completely invisible from the street down a discreet, easily overlooked driveway between two rather ordinary, suburban-looking homes, the four-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, post-and-beam built pavilion was designed and built in 1959 by esteemed mid-century architect Richard Dorman. Classic mid-century elements abound throughout the slightly more than 2,200 sq. foot, single-level pad and include nearly white terrazzo tile floors, tongue-and-groove ceilings and walls of glass trimmed in black metal.

Open plan and integrated but clearly delineated interiors include a spacious living/dining room with massive masonry fireplace, a cozily proportioned den and an eat-in galley kitchen expensively updated with high-end designer appliances and snow-white countertops on bespoke walnut cabinetry. Both guest bedrooms, as well as the master suite, open through glass sliders to a flat backyard notched into a steep and ruggedly undeveloped hillside with an amoebic strip of lawn and a free-form swimming pool.

The seller was represented in the deal by Compass agents Brian Courville and JB Fung and the buyer by Josh Myler at The Agency.

Scheduled to release her third studio album later this year — the first single, “Nightmare,” debuted a couple of months ago and the racy video already has more than 56 million views on YouTube — Halsey continues to own a striking architectural that wraps itself tightly around a swimming pool high above Beachwood Canyon and just below the Hollywood Sign that she snagged about two years ago for a bit more than $2.2 million.