‘Power’ Showrunner Gary Lennon Buys in Los Feliz, Lists in Mid-Wilshire

Though he’s ping-ponged around Hollywood for more than a decade, prolific screenwriter/producer Gary Lennon (“Justified,” “Orange is the New Black”) saw his career trajectory get a twin-turbocharged upward boost last year. The newly anointed “Power” co-showrunner will helm the upcoming sixth season of Starz’s highest-rated series — plus, he sold a “darkly humorous” film script to the production company Random Bench.

Orphaned as a young boy, the once-broke high school dropout turned Peabody Award-winning screenwriter now has the necessary funds to afford a luxury abode in a swanky part of town. And records confirm Lennon has indeed upgraded his residential digs, laying out $3.66 million for a 1929 mansion sited on a busy-busy Los Feliz boulevard.

The gated spread features an extra-long driveway that bisects the front lawn and trundles beneath a porte-cochère before spilling into a massive rear motorcourt. An attached three-car garage opens into a narrow hallway leading to the home’s subterranean game/media room, currently kitted out with a curved fireplace and wet bar.

Traditional style reigns supreme on the main floor. The foyer has creamy chocolate-colored hardwood floors and chunky ceiling beams to offset the milky white walls. There’s a living room with a coffered ceiling and hulking fireplace, plus an updated kitchen with high-grade Viking and Subzero appliances. Beyond the kitchen and formal dining room lies a bedroom suite suitable for a live-in domestic (most likely a housekeeper or nanny).

Upstairs are the home’s six other bedrooms, including the north-facing master with its sitting room and spacious bath. Regrettably, it appears some of the 6,805 sq. ft. manse’s original details were scrubbed out in a recent remodel, but a light cosmetic restoration (overseen by a professional decorator) should restore much of this ol’ gurl’s heyday glow.

Anyway, the .41-acre double-wide lot has a swimming pool and spa surrounded by a red brick terrace, plus a small firepit and well-watered gardens. A low wall separates the terrace area from a rectangular lawn that could potentially be replaced by a full-size sports court.

Lennon’s new real estate playground is chock-full of entertainment industry veterans — some of his nearest neighbors include Angelina Jolie, Will.i.am, Natalie Portman and Casey Affleck. He’s also just a short stroll downhill from lovely Griffith Park and its titular observatory.

And with this new property upgrade, Lennon no longer needs his old pad in the heavily-trafficked Mid-Wilshire area of LA. That house — a quaint 1930 Spanish Colonial casita set on a leafy mid-block lot — is now available for purchase with a $1.549 million ask, a healthy sum above the $1.23 million he paid in 2014.

The Los Feliz mansion was listed by Jesse Weinberg and Associates of Keller Williams Silicon Beach. Shaun Seeram of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Lennon and also holds the listing on his Mid-Wilshire property.