Ellen DeGeneres Sells $23 Million Beach House to Cosmetics Mogul

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been struck with the real estate lucky stick — the couple has officially unloaded their oceanfront Carpinteria retreat in a cash deal for very close to the asking price. Listed at $24 million, the property was marketed by Compass broker Suzanne Perkins and Riskin Partners Group at Village Properties.

Despite the prohibitively pricey ask, the house was in escrow within days and quickly sold for exactly $23 million — a profit-assuring $4.4 million more than the the de Rossi-DeGeneres pair paid for the property less than two years ago, back in October 2017.

The all-cash buyer, records reveal, is makeup tycoon Jamie Kern Lima and her husband, Paulo Lima. Kern Lima, a Columbia MBA holder and former reality TV contestant who was featured on the original season of “Big Brother” and also appeared on “Baywatch” in the 1990s, founded IT Cosmetics in 2008. The full-range beauty brand quickly became a staple on QVC television before it was sold, in 2016, to L’Oreal for a whopping $1.2 billion. (Despite the sale, Kern Lima remains CEO of the company.)

As for the contemporary beach shack, it sits on 77 feet of beach frontage along Carpinteria’s most prestigious residential lane. The gated estate features a serpentine, eucalyptus-lined driveway that meanders past a guesthouse before arriving at the boxy, irregularly shaped main residence. Spanning nearly 7,000 sq. ft. of starkly austere interior space, the mansion features head-on views of the Pacific Ocean from nearly every room. Interior details include soaring ceilings, crisp white walls and honey-hued hardwood floors. There are two guest bedroom suites on the main floor, along with a variety of lounge spaces, a chicly brutalist kitchen and a courtyard with outdoor fireplace.

The home’s second floor is entirely devoted to a hedonistic master suite, which includes a minimalist bedroom with a fireplace, walls of glass and an adjacent outdoor terrace. The bathroom features another fireplace and opens directly to an enormous boutique-style walk-in closet. There’s also a rubber-floored gym and an open-air deck with more ocean views and another outdoor fireplace.

Besides the one-bed guesthouse, other features of the 1.13-acre estate include a private tennis court and a sunset-view outdoor spa. From the backyard, a short path leads over a jumble of rocks to the sandy beach.

Some of Kern Lima’s more high-profile new Carpenteria neighbors include George Lucas, Kevin Costner, tech tycoon Lynda Weinman and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who shelled out $10.1 million two summers ago for a quaint, cottage-style oceanfront compound just a few doors away.

But it’s likely the former de Rossi-DeGeneres abode will merely serve as a part-time home for Kern Lima, who already maintains a small but seriously swank (and growing) collection of personal residences. Just last year, she shelled out a brain-melting $35 million in cash for an enormous Montecito compound long owned by billionaire Ed Snider, the late owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Flyers professional sports teams. The property sits right next door to Oprah Winfrey’s 66-acre “Promised Land” main residence, and the $35 million sale was reportedly the priciest Santa Barbara County residential transaction in more than a decade.

Kern Lima’s main residence, however, is a $13 million contemporary villa in the Westside L.A. neighborhood of Brentwood. Set privately just off one of the area’s most prestigious hillside streets, the three-story mansion spans 11,700 square feet, and some of her nearest neighbors include LeBron James and Petra Ecclestone.