Christina Schwarzenegger Snags Uptown L.A. Starter Home

A Mediterranean-influenced townhouse on Los Angeles’ desirable Westside was recently sold to Christina Schwarzenegger, the younger daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Located in the posh Brentwood neighborhood, the 2013-built luxury pad is very private and essentially invisible from the street out front, yet just a quick jaunt from an array of top-notch restaurants and shopping.

The Brentwood townhouse is a starter home — albeit one befitting a young woman with the Schwarzenegger surname. Records show she coughed up nearly $2.8 million for the four-bedroom, assuredly swank structure. From the street, a long walkway leads past a locked, camera-watched gate to a peaceful courtyard with an oversized fountain, a couple palm trees, potted plants, and seating area. Inside, the pleasant, inoffensive interior decor features mostly neutral shades and was recently updated by the seller, lingerie designer Leigh Bantivoglio.

A fireplace and sets of French doors grace the formal living room, while the dining and family rooms connect to the reasonably spacious kitchen. The typical assortment of high-end stainless Thermador appliances and a rather unexpected textured metal-look backsplash are juxtaposed against the groovy dark hardwood custom cabinetry. Elsewhere downstairs are an office and designer-done powder room.

All four of the townhouse’s ensuite bedrooms are located on the upper level, with the master being blessed with dual vanities and a built-in soaking tub in the marble-floored bath. There’s also a fireplace and dual walk-in closets, ideal for a designer wardrobe(s). And it appears the seller converted one of the three spare bedrooms into a gym/massage room hybrid, although it’s not known if Schwarzenegger will opt to retain that setup. An al fresco dining space and two car garage complete the property.

The Shriver-Schwarzenegger children, now all in their 20s, have begun making serious real estate splish-splashes. In addition to Christina’s $2.8 million abode, elder daughter Katherine, recently engaged to actor Chris Pratt, has her own $3.5 million Santa Monica bungalow. Meanwhile, their brother Patrick Schwarzenegger is even deeper into the real estate game. He recently picked up a $3.1 million Santa Monica teardown, plus two cottages — purchased for a total approaching $4.8 million — located on the same West Hollywood street.

Schwarzenegger, a 27-year-old graduate, recently made waves by producing the Netflix documentary “Take Your Pills,” which spotlights the widespread Adderall addiction plaguing college students (and others) nationwide. She’s also an assistant editor at Goop, the heavily scrutinized (and highly successful) lifestyle brand founded by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Coldwell Banker’s Ron Wynn and Compass’s Brett Raskin were the listing agents, while The Agency’s Nick Sandler repped Schwarzenegger.