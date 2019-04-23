Casey Neistat Dumps Millions on Venice Architectural Compound

It wasn’t so long ago that Venice – the L.A. seaside neighborhood, not the sinking town in Italy – was considered a rather rough-and-tumble location. Although parts of the district remain somewhat gritty, the trendy (and high-priced) Abbott Kinney shopping strip has brought sweeping gentrification to the area. And that rapid gentrification has beget skyrocketing real estate prices — prices that may seem outrageous to the casual observer.

Take today’s Venice house, which recently sold for a hefty $3,700,000 after just one month on the market. The lot is positively puny — just a measly .12-acre! — and it’s still a full mile away from the beach. Okay, but how about those views? Nice! Uh… wait. What views? Yes, exactly.

Still, other similarly-sized homes in the immediate area — like actress Emilia Clarke’s — have commanded sums in the $5 million range. So by some measure, the $3.7 million pricetag is justified. And a moneyed buyer agreed with that assessment, obviously.

Said moneyed buyer (and the home’s proud new owner) is 38-year-old Casey Neistat, a budding real estate baller, YouTube star, and a major league influencer who splits his time between luxury residences in L.A. and Manhattan.

That Neistat — a former trailer park resident and restaurant dishwasher — and his longtime wife Candice Pool can now afford multi-million dollar homes on both coasts shouldn’t come as any sort of surprise. The scrappy so-called “King of Vlogs” boasts more than 11 million followers on the YouTube contraption, where his cumulative video views stand at a shocking 2.7 billion+.

Plus there was Beme, the now-defunct mobile app launched by Neistat in 2015. Only a year after its release, Beme was acquired by CNN for a reported $25 million, though the app was soon shuttered. And the Neistat and CNN partnership – once one of the digital realm’s most-hyped collaborations — has been dissolved.

Still, Neistat’s net worth sits high enough to allow him to pay the aforementioned $3.7 million — in cash — for his humble Venice cottage. And this ain’t even his main residence — the Connecticut native normally bunks up in a luxurious $3.5 million apartment in New York City, long his home base. More on that place shortly. First, take a peek at the L.A. residence.

The blocky and very contemporary mini-compound was whipped up by the women-owned architecture/design firm now known as Electric Bowery. Completed in 2015 and christened the Courtyard House, the striking structure employs an eclectic exterior mix of concrete and wood. Massive walls of glass disappear, blending the open-concept indoors with the out in an oh-so-quintessential SoCal style.

A sleek kitchen with bar-style seating and adjacent dining/living areas envelop a namesake central private courtyard, its petite plunge pool/spa surrounded by a wood deck. Exotic-looking hardwood floors run throughout the home’s public rooms. The upstairs master features a walk-in closet, soaking tub, and a glassy shower with rainfall showerhead.

Tucked behind the main house is a wee detached studio with a half-bath, pool shower, and a wee sundeck. Below the studio is perhaps the property’s most valuable feature: an alley-accessed three-car garage with additional off-street parking for two more vehicles. That sort of automobile space is a rarity in crowded Venice, kids.

Back East, the Pool-Neistat family bunks up in NYC, at the swanky (and celeb-friendly) Riverhouse complex in the Battery Park neighborhood. Other residents in the same building include Tyra Banks – she’s got a $17 million duplex – and Leo DiCaprio.

Neistat and Pool picked up their Riverhouse condo in 2017 for $3.5 million. Within those walls are 3 beds, 4 baths, and lovely river views from just over 2,000-square-feet of living space. After recruiting designer Duan Curry to transform the space into a “Zenlike escape,” the couple had their home (and themselves) profiled in a 2018 issue of Architectural Digest.

