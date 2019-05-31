×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Assembles an $86 Million Palo Alto Compound

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
brian_acton_house_palo_alto
Brian Acton’s $30 Million Teardown
One of Brian Acton’s Seven Houses
Brian Acton’s Compound
View Gallery 4 Images
Location:
Palo Alto, Calif.
Price:
$86.3 million
Size:
Seven houses totaling 28,490 square feet

When a house in the charming Silicon Valley town of Palo Alto sold for a record-tying $30 million back in 2017, many local real estate professionals expressed shock over the price. The 7,550-square-foot structure, while large and attractive, had been last assessed at a mere $1.5 million and is located in leafy Professorville, a quiet neighborhood near Stanford University not known for excessive displays of wealth. At least one randy naysayer even suggested the recorded price might be a typo, courtesy of a sloshed deputy assessor.

But records confirm the house actually did transfer for the aforementioned $30 million, an amount that remains the most ever paid for a Palo Alto residential property. This in a city home to a slew of Forbes-listed billionaires, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Larry Page and Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell.

Some observers speculated that the mysterious buyer — listed in records only as the “Jones Family Trust” — was a developer looking to raze the mansion and subdivide the .95-acre lot. As it turns out, however, that wasn’t the case, though the buyer did indeed demolish the home. Behind the trust is a 47-year-old man named Brian Acton, a very non-developer billionaire. And the $30 million teardown is only one small part of his multi-pronged Palo Alto real estate story.

More Dirt

Over the last five years, Acton has spent a mind-bending collective total of $86.25 million on seven Palo Alto houses, many of them fairly modest abodes and all located on the same discreet Professorville block. Save for one case, all seven of the transactions were inked quietly off-market, without the properties ever having been publicly listed for sale.

Fashioning multi-parcel residential compounds is hardly foreign behavior to billionaires in general or even billionaires in Palo Alto — Zuckerberg, Page and Powell have also purchased some of their neighbors’ homes. But Acton’s case stands out as an anomaly. With several of these properties, it appears he may have paid double, or even triple, their actual market value. And the total price point — nearly $90 million for the land alone — easily exceeds the amount paid by any of his fellow local billionaires.

In 2009, Acton co-founded the WhatsApp messaging service with his business partner Jan Koum. By 2014, the app had 600 million active users worldwide. When the company was sold to Facebook that same year for an unprecedented $19 billion, both founders became billionaires several times over. Acton remained with WhatsApp for a time, but had a very public falling-out with Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg over concerns about data privacy and disagreements on how to properly monetize the platform. In early 2018, as the Cambridge Analytica data scandal unfolded, Acton tweeted #DeleteFacebook — unsurprisingly, things between him and his former company have remained frosty since.

Still, Acton has clearly not let any tension drive him from Palo Alto, where his compound is located just one mile from Zuckerberg’s multi-structure estate. What the up-and-coming philanthropist — he recently established the Signal Foundation, endowing it with $50 million of his own funds — plans to do with his properties is unknown.

Nearly all of Acton’s seven homes remain visibly unaltered, save for the largest structure — the $30 million mansion — which was recently demolished and is set to be replaced by a contemporary residence. But it’s a safe bet not all of his Palo Alto neighbors will receive a housewarming invite.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Dirt

  • Brian Acton House

    WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Assembles an $86 Million Palo Alto Compound

    When a house in the charming Silicon Valley town of Palo Alto sold for a record-tying $30 million back in 2017, many local real estate professionals expressed shock over the price. The 7,550-square-foot structure, while large and attractive, had been last assessed at a mere $1.5 million and is located in leafy Professorville, a quiet [...]

  • Barrett Foa House

    'NCIS' Star Barrett Foa Picks Up Beachwood Canyon Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Broadway veteran and television actor Barrett Foa, who since 2009 has been one of the many main characters on the military/police procedural “NCIS: Los Angeles,” has changed up his West Coast residential circumstances with the a not-quite $2.1 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed ranch-style home in the foothills above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon. Built [...]

  • Wellesley Wild House

    Wellesley Wild Re-Lists at Lower Price in Beverly Hills

    After first giving it an unsuccessful go last year with a too-optimistic price tag of $6.499 million, three-time Emmy-nominated “Family Guy” writer and producer Wellesley Wild has swapped real estate agents and re-listed a comfortably luxurious Beverly Hills residence with a new and notably lower asking price of $5.995 million. The writer and producer for [...]

  • Garrett Camp House

    Uber Co-Founder Garrett Camp Drops $15 Million on Hollywood Hills Compound

    Amid a veritable avalanche of publicity, Uber went public earlier this month. Though the IPO wasn’t quite the major coup bullish investors wanted, the ride sharing app’s two multibillionaire founders — Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp — are apparently feeling quite flush and eager to invest in pricey real estate. Kalanick is currently in contract [...]

  • Priscilla Presley House

    Priscilla Presley Turns Profit on Sale of Los Angeles Property

    Priscilla Presley has sold a ranch-style residence on a little-known, pin-drop quiet cul-de-sac in Los Angeles’ Brentwood area for $3.8 million. The occasional actress and bone fide pop culture icon, not seen on the big or little screen since the late 1990s, but slated to appear in the upcoming Hallmark Channel film “Wedding at Graceland,” [...]

  • Saudi Prince House

    Saudi Prince Snags $52 Million Bel Air Lair

    The seemingly endless stream of spec-built Los Angeles mega-mansions — several pop up for sale nearly every week — has sparked fears of a market oversupply, particularly since billionaires’ enthusiasm for residential splurges has tempered. L.A. has not seen a brand new manse sell for above $35 million in nearly a full year. But lo, [...]

  • Whitney Cummings House

    Whitney Cummings Lands Suburban Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Whitney Cummings, standup comedian and co-creator, writer and executive producer of CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the $4.3 million purchase of a verdantly landscaped estate in a discreet gated enclave tucked up in the scrubby, bone-dry mountains above the affluent, suburban and relatively unsung San [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad