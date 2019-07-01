×

Uber Co-Founder Pays All-Time High Price for $72.5 Million Beverly Hills Estate

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
Garrett Camp House
CREDIT: Aflo/Shutterstock

Last week, the stock price of ridesharing mega-app Uber finally closed above the $45 IPO level set back in May, marking a healthy resurgence from the 17% drop posted shortly after the stock’s public debut.

Perhaps it’s just coincidence, but real estate-obsessed Garrett Camp — the multibillionaire tech tycoon who founded Expa and co-founded Uber with the more famous (and more controversial) Travis Kalanick — has seemingly celebrated this stock rebound with his biggest residential splurge to date. And it all went down in the 90210, within the almost impossibly fashionable lower Trousdale Estates neighborhood.

Records reveal that Camp and his longtime partner Eliza Nguyen have ponied up a record-breaking $72.5 million for a brand-new estate. The sale price ranks as the most ever paid for a home in Beverly Hills, handily eclipsing the $70 million that Minecraft creator Markus Persson spent just up the road, a record that had stood since 2014.

More Dirt

Though the new Nguyen-Camp compound was never publicly listed for sale, making available photographs scant at best, the residence had been quietly marketed at $80 million by luxury real estate broker The Agency. Back in April, Rolls Royce Beverly Hills hosted a lavish marketing event at the property, providing a select few monied individuals with a brief glimpse of the home and grounds.

The ultra-contemporary structure sits on a rare street-to-street lot that spans over an acre of land, allowing for a discreet “hidden” entrance to a semi-subterranean car gallery of sorts. Above that is a broad lawn and an expansive zero-edge pool with a Baja shelf for watery sunbathing. Spaces within the main home are best described as celestial and monolithic, with a vaguely Bali-influenced twist. Last sold in 2014 for $13.7 million, the Trousdale property was developed by Mexican investor Mauricio Oberfeld and his construction company Dugally Oberfeld, the same outfit that recently flipped a Malibu megamansion for $70 million to a woman from Hong Kong.

In addition to their new Beverly Hills mega-home, Camp and Nguyen preside over a hefty portfolio of other luxury properties. In L.A., the couple also own two lavish contemporary houses (purchased for a total of $15.6 million) set just above the iconic Sunset Strip. They’ve also got a $3 million penthouse and an $8.5 million Beaux Arts-style mansion up in San Francisco, plus an $8.25 million penthouse in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood. And circumstantial evidence also tenuously links them to a mysterious entity that — back in March 2019 — very quietly paid $26.5 million for a historic mansion in San Francisco’s searingly expensive Presidio Heights neighborhood.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Dirt

  • Garrett Camp House

    Uber Co-Founder Pays All-Time High Price for $72.5 Million Beverly Hills Estate

    Last week, the stock price of ridesharing mega-app Uber finally closed above the $45 IPO level set back in May, marking a healthy resurgence from the 17% drop posted shortly after the stock’s public debut. Perhaps it’s just coincidence, but real estate-obsessed Garrett Camp — the multibillionaire tech tycoon who founded Expa and co-founded Uber [...]

  • Robbie Amell House

    Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell Auction Off North Hollywood Tudor Cottage

    “Designated Survivor” star Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell, “The Flash” actor and star of the short-lived 2013-14 CW sci-fi series “The Tomorrow People,” set to co-star in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Desperados,” have sold their home in North Hollywood, Calif., for close to $1.54 million. The Canadian couple, now pregnant with their first child, which [...]

  • Stavros Niarchos House

    Greek Shipping Heir Stavros Niarchos III Buys the $15 Million House Next Door

    Way back in late 2011, a 26-year-old gent named Stavros Niarchos III became a local Beverly Hills, Calif., hero of sorts when he paid $12.8 million for the run-down Kronish House by Richard Neutra, one of the city’s most architecturally significant properties. Though the previous owners had requested a demolition permit for the premises, the [...]

  • Jonathan Frakes House

    Jonathan Frakes and Genie Francis Renovate and List Woodland Hills Mansion

    Daytime soap story legend Genie Francis and prolific actor/director Jonathan Frakes have hung a not-quite $4 million price tag on a Woodland Hills, Calif., mansion they snapped up almost two years ago for its full asking price of $2.8 million. Behind gates with what listing descriptions call “sensational curb appeal” and built in the late [...]

  • Lynda Weinman House

    Lynda Weinman Relists Hollywood Hills Mansion at $5 Million Loss

    As the uppermost echelons of L.A.’s luxury real estate market remain stagnant, inventory has piled up at an alarming rate. Per the MLS, there are currently 333 homes listed for sale at $10 million or more — and that figure doesn’t include the dozens of properties privately available off-market — yet only 61 homes have [...]

  • Tyra Banks House

    Tyra Banks Pays Over Asking For Pacific Palisades Fixer Upper

    Veteran Supermodel, reality television tycoon and increasingly prolific high-end property flipper Tyra Banks used her deep pockets to beat out multiple other buyers and plunk down not quite $3.1 million, more than $200,000 over the almost $2.85 million asking price, for a modest fixer upper in a prime neighborhood of Los Angeles’ low-key but high-cost [...]

  • Tristan Thompson House

    Tristan Thompson Splurges on $6.5 Million Encino Mansion

    Though he’s played for the Cleveland Cavaliers since the dewy dawn of his professional career, Tristan Thompson spends a substantial amount of offseason time in Los Angeles, far removed from the Buckeye state. And with an $82 million contract under his designer belt, he can certainly well afford a lavish vacation residence. The NBA baller, who famously [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad