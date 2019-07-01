Uber Co-Founder Pays All-Time High Price for $72.5 Million Beverly Hills Estate

Last week, the stock price of ridesharing mega-app Uber finally closed above the $45 IPO level set back in May, marking a healthy resurgence from the 17% drop posted shortly after the stock’s public debut.

Perhaps it’s just coincidence, but real estate-obsessed Garrett Camp — the multibillionaire tech tycoon who founded Expa and co-founded Uber with the more famous (and more controversial) Travis Kalanick — has seemingly celebrated this stock rebound with his biggest residential splurge to date. And it all went down in the 90210, within the almost impossibly fashionable lower Trousdale Estates neighborhood.

Records reveal that Camp and his longtime partner Eliza Nguyen have ponied up a record-breaking $72.5 million for a brand-new estate. The sale price ranks as the most ever paid for a home in Beverly Hills, handily eclipsing the $70 million that Minecraft creator Markus Persson spent just up the road, a record that had stood since 2014.

Though the new Nguyen-Camp compound was never publicly listed for sale, making available photographs scant at best, the residence had been quietly marketed at $80 million by luxury real estate broker The Agency. Back in April, Rolls Royce Beverly Hills hosted a lavish marketing event at the property, providing a select few monied individuals with a brief glimpse of the home and grounds.

The ultra-contemporary structure sits on a rare street-to-street lot that spans over an acre of land, allowing for a discreet “hidden” entrance to a semi-subterranean car gallery of sorts. Above that is a broad lawn and an expansive zero-edge pool with a Baja shelf for watery sunbathing. Spaces within the main home are best described as celestial and monolithic, with a vaguely Bali-influenced twist. Last sold in 2014 for $13.7 million, the Trousdale property was developed by Mexican investor Mauricio Oberfeld and his construction company Dugally Oberfeld, the same outfit that recently flipped a Malibu megamansion for $70 million to a woman from Hong Kong.

In addition to their new Beverly Hills mega-home, Camp and Nguyen preside over a hefty portfolio of other luxury properties. In L.A., the couple also own two lavish contemporary houses (purchased for a total of $15.6 million) set just above the iconic Sunset Strip. They’ve also got a $3 million penthouse and an $8.5 million Beaux Arts-style mansion up in San Francisco, plus an $8.25 million penthouse in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood. And circumstantial evidence also tenuously links them to a mysterious entity that — back in March 2019 — very quietly paid $26.5 million for a historic mansion in San Francisco’s searingly expensive Presidio Heights neighborhood.