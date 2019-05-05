Baron Davis Quietly Sells Posh Palisades Pad

As spring morphs into summer, the icy freeze plaguing our high-end LA real estate market is finally beginning to thaw. Sales are on the uptick once again. Realtors, rejoice! Let the greenbacks rain down on your Easter bonnets like sands through the proverbial hourglass.

One lucky dude benefitting from the reenergized property scene is former NBA All-Star Baron Davis. Last week, he raked in $7.3 million for his longtime home in the supremely coveted Pacific Palisades neighborhood, on LA’s tony Westside. The deal closed off-market, with little fanfare.

Davis, who played for no fewer than six different teams during his 13-year pro career, purchased this place nearly a decade ago — in the midst of his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. Records show he forked out $6.19 million for the gated East Coast Traditional-style spread. The two-story house weighs in with 5,457 square feet, certainly large but nowhere near mega-mansion status.

Though now in his 40s, Davis still plays in the NBA G league and fancies an eventual comeback to pro status. Divorced from his wife Isabella Brewster — the younger sister of actress Jordana Brewster — Davis also keeps busy with his analyst gig on TNT and through his TV comedy series, aptly titled “WTF Baron Davis,” and recently acquired by Fuse.

Anyway, the Palisades mini-palace sits on a half-acre of prime property, and the very private house is all but invisible from the street out front. Secreted behind tall gates and down a long driveway, the parklike vibe is further enhanced by inordinately tall hedge walls and a heaping of mature trees that completely surround the property.

Originally built in 1938 but heavily remodeled in 2002, the structure features a front-facing garage and a wee porch overlooking the vast lawn. Rooms are generously proportioned and feature neutral, inoffensive interior decor. Both the living and family rooms sport fireplaces, and the eat-in kitchen has butcher block counters and name-brand appliances.

The upstairs master suite includes a private office/sitting room and a balcony overlooking the tranquil backyard. The irregularly-shaped swimming pool is rather small — and perhaps jammed up a bit too close to the house — but the expansive terraces and loggias make up for that demerit. Views drink in the lush Rustic Canyon neighborhood below and even afford a wee peek at the ocean.

According to the deed, the former Davis estate’s proud new homeowner is Neil Chudgar, a wealthy hedge fund manager. Chudgar won’t have far to schlep his belongings — it turns out he already lives on this very same street, in a smaller home just about a block north. As for Davis, it seems even a kiss from Laura Dern wasn’t sufficient to keep him residentially shackled to Lalaland.