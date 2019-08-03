×

Headspace Co-Founder Andy Puddicombe Meditates Into Santa Monica Mansion

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
andy-puddicombe-house
andy-2
andy-3
andy-4
andy-5
View Gallery 15 Images
Location:
Santa Monica, Calif.
Price:
$7.36 million
Size:
6,585 square feet, 6 beds, 7.5 baths

Mindfulness, once a fringe activity considered a flower-powered remnant of the druggy 1960s, has officially entered the mainstream. Meditation is trendy, it sports endorsements by everyone from Cardi B to the late Steve Jobs, and there are a bazillion apps dedicated to helping folks decompress in this stressed-out world. One of the most successful of those is Headspace.

Founded in 2010 by Andy Puddicombe, a London native who dropped out of college to became a Buddhist monk. Ordained at a Tibetan monastery in the Himalayas, he spent a decade training and teaching in various countries across the Australasia space before returning to London and launching Headspace with co-founder Rich Pierson.

Starting at the low price of $7.99 per month, Headspace users can access a full library of guided meditation sessions and a wide variety of related content. The pitch has been successful — the company has grown to 100+ employees across its offices in Santa Monica, San Francisco and London, and the app has long since surpassed one million “premium” users. And Puddicombe, the monk-turned-tech tycoon, has quickly grown extraordinarily wealthy.

More Dirt

A few weeks ago, Puddicombe recently dropped $7.36 million on a Cape Cod-style home in a leafy and ultra-prime neighborhood pocket of Santa Monica. With more than 6,500 square feet of luxury interior space, the pleasantly attractive abode qualifies as a bonafide mansion.

Built in 2015 by a local developer, the clapboard-sided structure was sold that same year for $6.75 million to Gavin Donnelly, CEO of life insurance juggernaut Neilson Financial Services. Encircled by a white fence, the .17-acre lot features a stone-and-gravel walkway that leads past a gurgling fountain to the three-floor house, which is partially obscured from the street by a variety of evergreen trees.

The pleasantly neutral interiors include formal living and dining rooms, each with French doors accessing the outside gardens. An eat-in kitchen with dual farmhouse sinks opens to a fireplace-equipped family room, where a wall of glass sliders opens to a loggia-shaded terrace with outdoor fireplace. The backyard isn’t particularly big — as $7.36 million properties go — but it does include a grassy lawn, an almost perfectly square plunge pool with inset spa, and a detached two-car garage accessible via a discreet alleyway.

Back indoors, there are four family bedroom suites upstairs — including the spacious master — and a fifth suite in the full basement that’s best-suited for a live-in housekeeper or guests. Also on the lower level is a lounge area/media room, a sauna, gym and a secondary kitchen space.

Some of Puddicombe’s nearest new neighbors include fellow entrepreneur Adam Jiwan, former Snapchat exec Micah Schaffer and billionaire Lowell Milken, the latter of whom owns not one, not two, but three adjacent houses directly across from the Puddicombe digs.

More Dirt

  • Andy Puddicombe House

    Headspace Co-Founder Andy Puddicombe Meditates Into Santa Monica Mansion

    Mindfulness, once a fringe activity considered a flower-powered remnant of the druggy 1960s, has officially entered the mainstream. Meditation is trendy, it sports endorsements by everyone from Cardi B to the late Steve Jobs, and there are a bazillion apps dedicated to helping folks decompress in this stressed-out world. One of the most successful of [...]

  • Matthew Perry Century City House

    Matthew Perry Asks $35 Million for Suburban Mansion-Sized Century City Penthouse

    Just weeks before his 50th birthday, former “Friends” star Matthew Perry has decided to considerably lighten his real estate load, listing a suburban mansion-sized penthouse atop the ritzy Century Tower in Los Angeles’s Century City at $35 million. As noted by the property gossips at Mansion Global, the eye-popping price tag makes it the most [...]

  • Zach Randolph House

    NBA All Star Zach Randolph Scores Encino Mansion

    A contemporary Los Angeles mansion located in the increasingly posh neighborhood of Encino, Calif., recently sold for about $5.2 million. Completed in early 2019 and built by a local San Fernando Valley developer on speculation, the glam three-floor structure features a mansion-sized 8,200 square feet with a full basement, plus a backyard pool cabana with [...]

  • Paul Wedgwood House

    Video Gamer Paul Wedgwood Buys Above Beverly Hills

    Nearly 50 years after Atari’s release of Pong, video games sales continue to boom. And with the additions of relatively new innovations like mobile gaming and cloud gaming, the once-overlooked market could be catapulted into a $300 billion mega-industry by 2025, according to at least one report. One person already reaping the monetary rewards of [...]

  • Deon Cole House

    ‘Black-ish’ Star Deon Cole Lands in Studio City

    Comedy writer, stand-up comedian and actor Deon Cole, best known for his stone-cold committed portrayal of an eccentric, hilariously paranoid advertising agency employee on “Black-ish” and a drone-obsessed college dean on its spin-off “Grown-ish,” has splashed out a bit more than $2.5 million for 1990s residence in the foothills above the ever-more celeb-packed San Fernando [...]

  • Karen Kilgariff House

    'My Favorite Murder' Host Karen Kilgariff Slices Into Midcentury Ranch House

    Karen Kilgariff, co-host of the wildly popular “My Favorite Murder” podcast she created with Georgia Hardstark, has significantly upgraded her L.A. residential circumstances with the $2.1 million purchase of an attractive and fully restored midcentury modern residence. Sequestered on a narrow, winding street in the Studio City hills, the two-bed/two-bath abode is mostly tree-encircled and [...]

  • Jussie Smollett House

    Jussie Smollett Loses on Secret Sale in Studio City

    Jussie Smollett has sold his San Fernando Valley view home in the foothills above Studio City, Calif., to a non-famous couple in a clandestine off-market deal valued at $1.655 million. Unfortunately for the legally beleaguered former “Empire” star, fired in the wake of a controversially dismissed, 16-count felony indictment brought for allegedly staging a fake [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad