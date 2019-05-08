Amanda Cerny Snags Studio City Starter House

How much money can social media “influencers” actually make? The question has plagued mankind since the advent of Instagram. Estimates vary widely; earnings are tied more to each influencer’s personal brand and persona than to their follower count. But in the case of Amanda Cerny, it’s enough to buy a $2.36 million, brand-new home in increasingly desirable Studio City.

The 27-year-old Pittsburgh native first appeared in Playboy as their October 2011 centerfold, then moved to Los Angeles in an attempt to land acting roles. It wasn’t until the 2013 advent of the now-defunct Vine app, however, that Cerny first started to attract major public attention. Her six-second comedy videos earned her a following that she parlayed into larger, more sustainable platforms — YouTube and Instagram among them.

And Cerny isn’t just another model. Her 25 million followers on Instagram alone ranks her near an elite crowd of ultimate influencers that includes the Kardashians. She now sports brand deals with Paramount Pictures, Tinder and Guess Jeans. And it was recently announced that Cerny and fellow Instagram celeb Sommer Ray will soon launch a podcast titled “OHoney,” in collaboration with media company Studio71.

As for the new Chez Cerny, it was built and listed by the Arzuman Brothers, prolific developers of snazzy modern homes in the San Fernando Valley area. Details and photos of Cerny’s home are scant, but the two-story contemporary has four beds and five baths in a capacious 3,750 square feet of living space.

From the street, a gloss black garage and walnut front door greet guests. An open-concept floor plan includes a sculptural “floating” staircase and an eat-in kitchen with Italian tiles, massive center island and swanky Miele appliances. Custom pocket doors lead out to a swimming pool and spa tucked into a corner of the backyard.

This is also a full-fledged smart home — the music, lights, air conditioning, cameras and security system can all be controlled (or influenced) remotely, at the tap of a smartphone. So in this age of instant gratification, you really can have it all. Just start racking up those Instagram followers.