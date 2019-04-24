×
Adrian Beltre Sells Arcadia Mansion, Moves Back to Bradbury Estates

Seller:
Adrian Beltre
Location:
Arcadia, Calif.
Price:
$6.5 million
Size:
9,208 square feet, 6 beds, 7 baths

Fresh off a majorly accomplished 20-year career, retired baseball star Adrian Beltre is hightailing it back to California. The future Hall of Famer spent his last seven pro years with the Texas Rangers — and even purchased a multimillion dollar mansion in Dallas — but his offseason home has always been Los Angeles County, the location of his career kickoff with the L.A. Dodgers. Specifically, Beltre bunks up in the somewhat unheralded San Gabriel Valley region. Now, with time and money aplenty — most estimates peg his net worth at $100+ million — Beltre and his family have upgraded to a brand-new, custom-built Bradbury Estates megamansion. So it’s really no shock that they’ve surreptitiously sold their old house: a spec-built palace in the very wealthy suburban town of Arcadia.

Back in late 2012, the Beltres forked over $5,075,000 for the 9,028 square foot French Country-ish mansion, which sits on a quiet lane in Arcadia’s coveted Highland Oaks, the city’s priciest neighborhood. The gated spread was developed by Mur-Sol Builders and features a double-gated driveway and a substantial motorcourt shaded by a giant oak. For good feng shui, there’s an ornate fountain set directly before the north-facing front door.

Guests welcomed into the home’s foyer can relax in the fireplace-equipped living room, or perhaps enjoy a meal in the formal dining room across the hall, just off the kitchen — with its supersized island, bar-style seating, and typical array of luxury appliances. Toward the rear of the main floor is a more casual family room with a wet bar, and somewhere there’s a home theater with seating for an (un)lucky thirteen. The home’s library, where Beltre has hung several of his framed jerseys, is completely swaddled in exotic-lookin’ hardwoods.

The home’s decor is mostly beige- and gold-hued, certainly pleasant and luxurious if not exactly thrilling. There ain’t no danger of raising any pulse rates unless gilt-trimmed suburban luxury really gets you going, of course.

Out back, the .78-acre lot features ample lawn space for Fido and a stunningly beautiful array of mature oaks. All the current trees were protected and graciously incorporated into the landscape design by Mur-Sol. Tucked into a far corner of the lot is a freeform swimming pool set adjacent to a small cabana/guesthouse of some sort. An outdoor kitchen and wide terraces for al fresco dining complete the mini-estate.

As aforementioned, records show the Beltres have sold their Arcadia digs in an off-market deal. The transaction closed for a hefty $6,500,000, and the buyers are Tom and Judy McKernan, the former having previously been the CEO of the Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA).

Beltre, his longtime wife, Sandra, and several their extended family members have decamped to the exclusive guard-gated community of Bradbury Estates, about 10 minutes (by vehicle) due east of their old Arcadia digs. In April 2014, the Beltres paid $5,075,000 for a 5.3-acre equestrian ranch on one of the community’s swankiest dead-end lanes. They quickly razed the entire shebang and have now replaced it with a 20,000+ square foot Mediterranean-style mega-compound. The property has a tennis court, guesthouse(s), pool, formal gardens and much more.

The Beltres’ big Bradbury beast happens to be only a few doors away from their old megamansion, a custom-built 18,000+ square foot estate on 4+ acres. Completed in 2010, that place was sold in summer 2012 for $17,411,000 to billionaire In-N-Out Burger heiress Lynsi Snyder. (Incidentally, Snyder currently has the colossal spread back on the market with an aggressive $19.5 million ask.)

Other current and former residents of the tiny and rather far-flung yet extraordinarily wealthy Bradbury Estates community include rivet tycoon Jim Randall, real estate baller Alexandra Schuck and her billionaire hubby Frank Binder, televangelist/faith healer Peter Popoff and at least one Saudi prince.

