Zayn Malik Reduces Price on Bel Air Home

Former boy bander Zayn Malik, who would like to be known mononymously as just Zayn, has re-listed his secluded hideaway in L.A.’s posh Bel Air community with a reduced price of just under $3.2 million. The heavily tatted 26-yearold One Direction star, who released his 27-track sophomore solo album, “Icarus Falls” in December 2018, acquired the almost one-acre spread not quite four years ago for $3.1 million and set it out for sale last year at nearly $3.5 million.

Listed with Tina Cameron at Compass and completely invisible behind gates at the end of a long, hedge-lined drive amid a wooded glade, the unassuming, single-story 1960s ranch-style residence is stripped of all fussy architectural detailing with bright-white, art-friendly walls and unevenly colored polished concrete floors throughout its 2300-ish square feet. There are two bedrooms — a third bedroom was merged with the master bedroom — and two simple, up-to-date and all-white minimalist bathrooms. Both the living and dining rooms open to the backyard, while the kitchen, with white lacquered cabinets and top-end appliances, includes a small breakfast area. Outside, a flat expanse of deeply watered lawn provides plenty of room to add a swimming pool and a serpentine series of retaining walls form several elevated terraces with a built-in fire pit, an oak-shaded spa and over-the-rooftop canyon views.

Malik, whose ultra-contemporary villa in North London is also for sale at roughly $4.6 million, has lately trained his Stateside property sights on the East Coast: He confessed in a 2018 GQ profile he’d bought a farm in rural Pennsylvania that’s near another farm owned by his now ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, and, in early 2018 he dropped nearly $10.7 million on a four-bedroom penthouse in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood with a massive roof terrace atop a cast-iron warehouse building that dates to the 1870s.