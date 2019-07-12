×

Will Gluck Trims Price on Outpost Estates Contemporary

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.495 million
Size:
2,854 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Film and television hyphenate Will Gluck has re-listed his longtime home in the star-drenched Outpost Estates neighborhood in the historic foothills above Hollywood, Calif., with a new and reduced price just shy of $2.5 million. The writer, director and producer of the 2018 CGI-live action comedy-drama “Peter Rabbit,” which did more than $350 million in worldwide box office on a $50 million production budget, has owned the house for nearly 20 years, buying it in 2000 for $565,000 from folk singer Carolyn Hester and jazz musician David Blume.

Tapped to write and direct the upcoming sequel for “Peter Rabbit,” Gluck first floated the property as an off-market listing a handful of years ago with an in-hindsight too aggressive $2.95 million price tag and officially put the property on the market in the fall of 2018 at just under $2.8 million. Sequestered on whisper-quiet cul-de-sac and squirreled away on a flat plateau carved out of a steep slope at the end of a long, gated driveway, the two-story house dates to the early 1970s but was re-imagined for Gluck as a boxy, clean-lined contemporary by his father, noted New York City-based architect Peter L. Gluck. Listed with Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak, both with Douglas Elliman, and Craig Knizek of the Agency, the house offers five bedrooms and four bathrooms in a bit over 2,800 square feet.

A subtle but eye-catching wall of backlit polycarbonate panels illuminate the front porch entry like a lantern and mix of pale wood and polished concrete floors paired with vast expanses of bright white walls lend the airy, light-filled home the spare, sophisticated vibe of a modern art gallery. Living and entertaining spaces spoke off a central and not exactly huge but high-end galley kitchen. The living room features an asymmetrical concrete fireplace; an ample dining area is lined with picture windows; there’s an office nook tucked behind the stairs; and a cozy den includes built-in media equipment. There are a couple of guest or family bedrooms on the main floor and two more on the upper floor along with a serene master bedroom that includes a fireplace that cleverly integrates a cantilevered window seat.

Outside, a sunken spa is discreetly nipped away in a tree-protected courtyard behind the kitchen and a broad deck outside the living room offers cross-canyon views toward Griffith Park Observatory. The deck wraps around to a generously irrigated stretch of emerald-green lawn that leads to a private overlook with glittery, canyon-framed city-lights view.

A few of the many high-profile showbiz folk who own homes in the Outpost Estates nabe include actress Charlize Theron, rock star Billy Idol, iconoclast filmmaker David Lynch, who has three consecutive homes along the same street, and Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, who own two of six homes along a serpentine private drive.

Tax records suggest Gluck and his wife have owned a secluded getaway in Ojai, Calif., since 2007 when it sold for $1.425 million and in 2014 they shelled out $1.7 million for a 3.3-acre vacant parcel high in the Hollywood Hills where some of the nearby properties are owned by Quentin Tarantino, Justine Bateman and novelist Richard Grossman and art consultant Lisa Lyons, who bought their one-plus acre compound about two years ago for $7.2 million from film and television polymath Alan Ball, right around the same time they sold their much more grand former mansion in the celeb-packed Laughlin Park enclave to Angelina Jolie for $24.5 million.

