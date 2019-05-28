×
Whitney Cummings Lands Suburban Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Woodland Hills, Calif.
Price:
$4.3 million
Size:
6,830 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Whitney Cummings, standup comedian and co-creator, writer and executive producer of CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” has substantially upgraded her residential circumstances in Los Angeles with the $4.3 million purchase of a verdantly landscaped estate in a discreet gated enclave tucked up in the scrubby, bone-dry mountains above the affluent, suburban and relatively unsung San Fernando Valley community of Woodland Hills.

With a classic red tile roof and turreted entrance gallery that rises to a decadent 30-feet high, the generically Mediterranean, textured-stucco exterior belies newfangled, decidedly contemporary interiors that sprawl out to more than 6,800 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The airy, light-filled living room features an origami-like cathedral ceiling and a minimalist fireplace rendered in stone almost as milky pale as the gleaming white walls. The dining room is painted a moody shade of dark taupe and looks out on a leafy garden through a floor-to-ceiling bay window. Fitted with dark chocolate-colored wood cabinets and all manner of top-end culinary accouterment, the eat-in kitchen has gigantic, floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that all but disappear into the walls to unite the space with the landscaped areas of the backyard. The nearby family room incorporates a walk-in wet bar and an extra-wide linear fireplace.

Almost entirely surrounded by precipitous mountains and ragged canyons that ensure peace and privacy, the more than four-acre, resort-style spread provides open and covered patios that give way to grassy gardens along with a lagoon-inspired swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and grilling area and an unsightly sports court effectively obscured behind a precisely pruned row of trees. Morgan Trent and Aaron Kirman at Compass marketed the property; Cummings was represented by Daniel Banchik at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California.

The saucy, provocative comic, one of the head writers on the scuttled 2018 “Roseanne” reboot and the co-creator and co-writer with Lee Daniels on the Amazon comedy pilot “Good People,” in which she will co-star opposite Lisa Kudrow and Greg Kinnear, has owned a much less grand contemporary home hidden away on more than half an acre in a prime Studio City neighborhood that she scooped up in 2011 for a thimble’s amount less than $1.5 million.

