Wellesley Wild Re-Lists at Lower Price in Beverly Hills

After first giving it an unsuccessful go last year with a too-optimistic price tag of $6.499 million, three-time Emmy-nominated “Family Guy” writer and producer Wellesley Wild has swapped real estate agents and re-listed a comfortably luxurious Beverly Hills residence with a new and notably lower asking price of $5.995 million. The writer and producer for the “Ted” and “Ted 2” films, which combined hauled in $766.1 million at the worldwide box office, acquired the just shy of half of an acre spread above ritzy Benedict Canyon in an off-market deal not quite five years ago for $5.6 million. Now listed with “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg at Rodeo Realty, described in marketing materials as an “East Coast Traditional with designer touches” and sporting a handful of eye-catching eyebrow-shaped dormered windows, the two-story home sits behind gates amid a verdant forest of mature trees and foliage with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in about 5,000 square feet.

Polished walnut floors in the center hall foyer creates premium-quality consistency between the public room and private spaces that incorporate a sun-flooded formal living room with fireplace and massive bowed bay window and an ample dining room wrapped in painted paneling. Sophisticated, dove grey Shaker-style cabinets in the high-end kitchen are topped by lightly veined white marble countertops while the cozily proportioned adjoining family room has a built-in media cabinet and floor-to-ceiling French doors to the backyard. In addition to a main floor staff suite and adjoining office, there are four good-sized guest bedrooms on the upper level plus a master suite that encompasses two walk-in closets, a marble bathroom and French doors to a covered veranda. A deep and charming, brick-paved porch runs along the rear of the house and overlooks an azure swimming pool surrounded by thick carpets of lawn and set against a leafy, landscaped slope laced with a serpentine path that leads to a children’s playground and a couple of tree house-like wooden platforms.

Named last year as showrunner of the animated series “Animaniacs,” Wild previously owned a not-quite 3,000-square-foot mid-century residence near the top of Los Angeles’ Nichols Canyon that he picked up in 2007 for just over $2.2 million and got rid of in 2014 for close to $2.5 million.