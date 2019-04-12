×

Vanessa Hudgens Makes Quick Sale at Steep Discount in Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$3.15 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,200 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Vanessa Hudgens has, after just two months on the market, sold her former home in Studio City, Calif., for $3.15 million. The sale price is a hefty 20% below the too optimistic not quite $3.9 million she initially sought but still a good chunk above the $2.75 million she paid for the three-story Mediterranean almost 11 years ago. Perched atop a street-level three-car garage, the roughly 5,200 square foot house has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

An elevated porch and a double foyer leads to formal living and dining rooms separated by a two-sided fireplace. Both spaces have backyard access and the latter features a glitzy gold-leafed ceiling treatment and bespoke wrought iron accents. With a mix of white and forest-green custom cabinetry, the high-end kitchen opens to an informal dining area that wraps around to a family room with a fireplace, built-in media equipment and access to the backyard through a dining loggia. A wrought iron and wood floating staircase set into a voluminous, double-height windowed bay sweeps up to the second floor where there’s an office/den convertible to a bedroom plus several more guest bedrooms, each with a custom-tiled en suite bathroom and access to a balcony. A colorfully tiled two-way fireplace divides a small sitting room from a larger bedroom in the master suite that spills out to a private loggia with arch-framed views that stretch clear across the San Fernando Valley. There’s also a black-walled home theater with wide-screen projection system and a hidden panic room while the terraced backyard is notched into the steep hillside and offers a couple of covered patios, a built-in barbecue and a waterfall-fed swimming pool and spa.

More Dirt

The “High School Musical” franchise star, who cohabitates with her longtime actor boyfriend, Austin Butler, star of the sci-fi series “The Shannara Chronicles,” and will next appear on the silver screen in the crime-comedy “Bad Boys for Life” opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, substantially beefed up her property portfolio last year with new homes on both coasts. Early in 2018, the “Coachella Queen” surreptitiously shelled out close to $1 million for a less-than 700 square foot one-bed/one-bath pied-a-terre in an amenity-rich luxury complex in Brooklyn’s trendy Williamsburg neighborhood and just a handful of months later dropped almost $5 million in an off-market deal on a stately residence hidden behind high walls and secured gates in a celeb-favored pocket of L.A.’s Los Feliz area sold by Oscar-winning English actor and filmmaker Gary Oldman.

Hudgens was represented in the transaction by TJ Paradise at Sotheby’s International Realty, who also repped the buyer.

