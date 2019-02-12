Producer Vance Owen Upgrades to Bel Air Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Though he produced one of 2018’s worst performing and universally excoriated films, the John Travolta-starring biopic flop “Gotti,” personal injury attorney and prolific B-movie producer Vance Owen has nonetheless upgraded his real estate circumstances from a celeb-pedigreed Sunset Strip contemporary to an almost $6.9 million Mediterranean-inspired villa in the rustic-luxe upper reaches of L.A.’s Bel Air community. Behind electronic gates and a meticulously clipped hedgerow, the mansion measures in at roughly 8,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

A cavernous, double-height entrance gallery leads to formal living and dining rooms, the former with a massive stone fireplace and the latter with glitzy platinum brocade wall coverings. There’s also a wood-paneled office/library, a high-end eat-in kitchen and a family room with fireplace and mirrored wet bar. Three guest bedrooms and a media/game lounge are joined on the second floor by a master suite that comprises a sitting room with fireplace, a narrow but exceptionally long walk-in closet and a bathroom lined in a glamorous if dizzying array of mirrored panels. Shaded with mature palms and fragrant eucalyptus, the backyard offers undulating lawns, a swimming pool and spa, a curtained cabana with outdoor fireplace, a fenced dog run and a children’s playhouse.

Owen’s Sunset Strip residence, a 3,200-square-foot contemporary perched high on hillside in the swanky Bird Streets area with long, canyon-framed city views through huge expanses of windows fitted with electronic shades, was purchased in 2007 from chat-show host Dr. Phil McGraw for $3.2 million and was available earlier this year as a rental at $17,500 per month.

listing photos: The Agency