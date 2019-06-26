×

Tyra Banks Pays Over Asking For Pacific Palisades Fixer Upper

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
tyrabanks_ppfu_fi
TyraBanks_PPFU2
TyraBanks_PPFU3
TyraBanks_PPFU4
TyraBanks_PPFU5
View Gallery 9 Images
Location:
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Price:
$3,062,500
Size:
1,610 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Veteran Supermodel, reality television tycoon and increasingly prolific high-end property flipper Tyra Banks used her deep pockets to beat out multiple other buyers and plunk down not quite $3.1 million, more than $200,000 over the almost $2.85 million asking price, for a modest fixer upper in a prime neighborhood of Los Angeles’ low-key but high-cost Pacific Palisades community.

Owned by the same family for nearly three-quarters of a century and desirably situated just several homes from a high bluff, from which there are panoramic ocean and coastline views, the otherwise unremarkable, late-1940s traditional bungalow is arranged around an entry courtyard with four bedrooms and two bathrooms in a bit more than 1,600 square feet. Clean and well-maintained but woefully dated, the living and dining rooms both have elegant if old-fashioned parquet flooring. The pint-sized kitchen is lined with outdated and downright dizzying floral print wallpaper and, anchored by a huge, raised hearth stone fireplace, a wall-to-wall-carpeted den is wrapped in dark brown wood paneling straight out of the 1970s. A skylight topped sunroom opens to the shady central courtyard and a somewhat small, separate backyard squeezes in a wee patch of lawn surrounded by a hodgepodge of trees and shrubbery along with a good-sized antique brick terracing that runs under a pergola that shields a defunct-looking sunken spa tub.

More Dirt

According to the property gossips at the L.A. Times, the first to catch wind of the transaction, Banks plans to transform the humble California ranch into a “farmhouse inspired beach cottage.” The property was listed with Steven Moritz and Natasha Lahera, both from Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, while Banks was represented in the transaction by Heidi Lake, also at Sotheby’s Int’l Realty.

Over the last year or two, the property-obsessed smizing expert, who came out of modeling retirement last year to appear in a tiny yellow bikini on the cover of the “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” for a third time, almost 25 years after the first time she graced the cover, has bought and/or sold a handful of multi-million dollar homes, all in Pacific Palisades. Early in 2018, several months before she shed a 4,800 square foot bluff-top contemporary with spectacular ocean and sunset views for $8.9 million, she upsized to a nearly 6,200 square foot multi-story contemporary near the affluent village’s downtown shopping and dining district that cost her almost $7 million. The entrepreneurial former catwalker, who created the till churning “Top Model” international reality TV juggernaut more than 15 years ago, also hauled in $1.475 million on the springtime sale of a two-bedroom townhouse she picked up almost exactly year earlier for $1.355 and in the fall she sold a 3,700-square foot ultra-contemporary for $4 million after buying it about four years earlier for almost $3.3 million.

Banks has long maintained a real estate foothold in New York City where she presides over a roughly, 7,000 square foot condo on a high floor of a luxury tower in lower Manhattan’s Battery Park City she scooped up in 2009 for a mite more than $10.1 million. The suburban mansion sized duplex came up for sale in 2017 at $17.5 million and has come available on several occasions, most recently in the fall of 2017, as a short-term rental at $50,000 per month.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Dirt

  • Tyra Banks House

    Tyra Banks Pays Over Asking For Pacific Palisades Fixer Upper

    Veteran Supermodel, reality television tycoon and increasingly prolific high-end property flipper Tyra Banks used her deep pockets to beat out multiple other buyers and plunk down not quite $3.1 million, more than $200,000 over the almost $2.85 million asking price, for a modest fixer upper in a prime neighborhood of Los Angeles’ low-key but high-cost [...]

  • Tristan Thompson House

    Tristan Thompson Splurges on $6.5 Million Encino Mansion

    Though he’s played for the Cleveland Cavaliers since the dewy dawn of his professional career, Tristan Thompson spends a substantial amount of offseason time in Los Angeles, far removed from the Buckeye state. And with an $82 million contract under his designer belt, he can certainly well afford a lavish vacation residence. The NBA baller, who famously [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres House

    Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi List Oceanfront Contemporary

    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, two of Hollywood’s most prolific ultra high-end house flippers, have put their oceanfront estate in Carpinteria, Calif., up for sale at $24 million, a 29% increase above the $18.6 million the property mad couple paid for the one-plus acre spread not even two years ago. Long owned by prominent [...]

  • Steve Martin House

    Steve Martin Seeks Buyer in Beverly Hills

    Steve Martin has hung a not-quite $2.15 million price tag on the smaller of his two residences that are discreetly tucked into a little-known Beverly Hills, Calif., cul-de-sac in the ruggedly ritzy mountains between Coldwater and Laurel Canyons. Listed with Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, the semi-retired septuagenarian actor, writer and producer, also accomplished [...]

  • Jerry Perenchio Hous

    ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Mansion Gets Super-Sized Price Cut

    After an epic $50 million price cut, the legendary Los Angeles estate of late billionaire Jerry Perenchio, in the tony heart of Bel Air and known as Chartwell, is now listed at $195 million. Astronomically high as it may be, the drastically reduced new asking price pushes up on half of the preposterously optimistic $350 [...]

  • David Sacks House

    Yammer Founder David Sacks Seeks $22.5 Million for Silicon Valley Estate

    A lavish compound on one of the best streets in Atherton — arguably the most desirable neighborhood in all of Silicon Valley — has popped up for sale with a hefty $22.5 million ask. Owned by angel investor David Sacks and his longtime wife Jacqueline Tortorice, the one-acre property features a traditional-style mansion and guesthouse [...]

  • Kate Spade Apartment

    Manhattan Home of Late Fashion Maven Kate Spade Comes to Market

    The New York City apartment where late fashion designer Kate Spade died just over a year ago has come to market at $6.35 million. Spade and husband, Andy Spade, also her business partner in the Kate Spade New York luxury fashion brand and its various spinoff labels, bought the eight-room Park Avenue spread 20 years [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad