Tyler Lepley Lands Sherman Oaks Residence (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Tyler Lepley Buys Sherman Oaks Home
Location:
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$1.485 million
Size:
2,557 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Tyler Lepley, one of the stars on the Tyler Perry-written, produced and directed primetime soap “The Haves and the Have Nots,” the first and most popular scripted series to air on the Oprah Winfrey Network, has splashed out almost $1.5 million for a newly rehabbed and generously expanded residence in an unsung section of Sherman Oaks in L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley. With four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 2,500 square feet, the single-level residence is decked out with a plethora of high-tech accouterments.

An unexpectedly wide and decadently long entrance gallery passes all three guest bedrooms plus an L-shaped office space and a powder room before it opens to a living room equipped with a remote-controlled gas fireplace and an integrated sound system. A flashy, floor-to-ceiling, frameless glass wine-storage cabinet stands between the living room and a small dining area. The chef-accommodating kitchen is replete with a doublewide center island, high-end appliances that include a space-saving microwave drawer, and marble counter tops and backsplashes on self-closing cabinetry.

Blue-painted barn-style doors along a thin corridor in the master bedroom slide open to a smartly fitted walk-in closet and a lavish marble bathroom with multi-head shower space. Glass sliders in both the master bedroom and the great room open to a slim strip of concrete that surrounds a 30-foot-long swimming pool that just about takes up the entire backyard. Next to the pool, at the end of long, gated and almost impractically narrow driveway, a detached two-car garage is finished with dry wall and ready for conversion to a poolside entertainment lounge, fitness suite or home theater.

listing photos: Media West Realty

 

 

