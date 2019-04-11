‘Teen Wolf’ Alum Tyler Hoechlin Snags Home in Hollywood Foothills (EXCLUSIVE)

Tyler Hoechlin, who portrayed Superman in the second season of the CW series “Supergirl” and is set to co-star opposite Selma Blair in the upcoming Netflix series “Another Life,” celebrated his continued professional success with the almost $2 million purchase of a spacious home on a slender and leafy, little-known cul-de-sac in the foothills above Hollywood. Built in the early 1910s, but updated for a modern lifestyle, the classic-American-farmhouse-meets-vaguely-Cape-Cod-cottage offers five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,671 square feet. A spacious, studio-style guesthouse with another bathroom and a kitchenette sits atop a detached three-car garage.

It’s an unusually long, circuitous, and gently uphill trek from the secured, street-level entry to an elevated front porch that gives way to an elegant foyer flanked by ample formal living and dining rooms. Fitted with high-end appliances and arranged around an L-shape island that cleverly incorporates a built-in breakfast banquette, the fully up-to-date kitchen is completely open to a fairly compact family room that boasts a full wall of built-ins that house media equipment. French doors in the kitchen/family room as well as the dining room lead the large terrace from which there is a through-the-treetops glimpse of the downtown skyline.

Two average-sized bedrooms on the main floor share a Jack and Jill bathroom while two more guest bedrooms with private bathrooms on the upper floor are joined by a cozily proportioned den with wet bar plus a master retreat replete with fireplace, roomy walk-in closet, and vintage-style marble bathroom. A large terrace off the second floor overlooks the lower terrace outside of the dining and family rooms as well as the tree-shaded, park-like grounds that are plenty expansive enough to easily and comfortably add a swimming pool.

Property records indicate the sellers were veteran Spanish-language media executive Otto Padron and Mexican-American telenovela actress Angélica Vale, who first listed the property more than a year ago at $3.2 million and were represented in the transaction by Alan Triger at Compass Real Estate.