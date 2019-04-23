‘South Park’s’ Trey Parker Adds Homes in New York, Los Angeles

Property-collecting “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker has substantially beefed up his already prodigious residential property portfolio with multimillion-dollar purchases in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Just after the first of the year, the often provocative and occasionally shocking Tony Award-winning “Book of Mormon” co-creator surreptitiously splashed out $3.1 million in an off-market deal to acquire a not quite 2,000-square-foot condo in a distinguished, white-glove apartment house in the traffic- and tourist-thronged heart of Midtown Manhattan. The two-bedroom unit is conveniently situated next door to a somewhat larger seven-room spread Parker picked up in 2011 for just over $4 million.

On the West Coast, the soon-to-be-single multiple Emmy winner and 2000 Oscar nominee, who filed for divorce earlier this year from Boogie Tillmon, his wife of five years, has plunked down $6.2 million for a brand-new ultra-modern residence in L.A.’s Brentwood area. The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has more than 5,300 square feet of airy, open-plan living space chock-a-block with top-end finishes such as imported-oak floorboards and dramatic flourishes that include a walk-in wine cellar behind a sheet of frameless glass. Privatized by tall hedges and even taller trees, the pint-sized backyard manages to squeeze in a slender strip of faux-grass along with a small cabana next to a plunge-size zero-edge swimming pool and spa. The seller was represented by Adi Livyatan, Parker by Oren Barkan, both at Rodeo Realty.

Parker, who sold a contemporary villa along the L.A.’s Venice Canals in 2016 for $4.3 million, is well known in property-gossip circles for his vast collection of homes spread all across the United States. In addition to a riverfront hideaway on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, he owns a fairly modest condo in Seattle; a couple of homes in the Hollywood Hills; a hilltop compound near Steamboat Springs, Colo.; and a roughly 10,000-square-foot Spanish Colonial mansion in L.A.’s Brentwood Park neighborhood he scooped up in 2013 for almost $14 million, shortly after he and Tillmon got together.