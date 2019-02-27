×
Blink 182’s Travis Barker Seeks Calabasas Renter (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Travis Barker Rents Out Calabasas Home
Location:
Calabasas, Calif.
Price:
$27,500 per month
Size:
7,196 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Not quite two years ago, rock star Travis Barker shelled out just over $2.8 million for a luxury residence in an affluent, guard-gated Calabasas, Calif., community that, after a partial, mostly cosmetic, refurbishment, has come available as a high-end rental at $27,500 per month. Occupying a corner property on more than one-third of an acre and organized around a central courtyard with an outdoor fireplace, the neo-Italianate villa was built in 2006 with six bedrooms and six bathrooms in close to 7,200 square feet.

The pet-friendly rental contains ample entertaining spaces that feature beige travertine floor tiles installed on a 45-degree angle and include a double-height formal sitting room with fireplace and a separate dining room with a glitzy chandelier. A freshly rehabbed kitchen has eggshell-white solid-surface countertops on newly painted denim-blue Shaker-style cabinetry, and a large family room is outfitted with a corner fireplace and sleekly designed built-in media center. Second floor guest bedrooms share a den or playroom. The master suite offers a private sitting room, small terrace, spacious bathroom and custom-fitted walk-in closet decked out with floor-to-ceiling shoe shelves behind frameless glass doors.

Main-floor living spaces spill out through French doors to several shaded patios that look out over extensive, sun-scorched terracing surrounded by verdant plantings, a pebble-tiled swimming pool and spa, a built-in grilling station and a fire pit surrounded by built-in benches.

The heavily tatted Blink-182 drummer, who owns a substantially larger mansion in another, more prestigious and expensive pocket of the same Calabasas development that he bought in 2007 for $9.5 million, maintains a handful of homes flung across southern California, some quite modest and presumably not all for his personal use. His current holdings include: a large home in a guard-gated enclave in Bel Air purchased in 2010 for about $1.5 million; a five-bedroom home in Rancho Cucamonga scooped up in 2010 for $1.3 million; and a perfectly ordinary tract house in Lake Elsinore acquired in 2004 for $480,000.

listing photos: Compass

 

