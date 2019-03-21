Tracy Morgan Loses Small Fortune on Former New Jersey Residence (EXCLUSIVE)

After nearly a year on the market at steadily declining prices that started at nearly $2.25 million, Tracy Morgan has sold his former home in Cresskill, N.J., for $1.2 million. Unfortunately for the seriously irreverent “Last O.G.” star, the sale price is not just an astonishing 25% below than the not quite $1.6 million final asking price but a bank account brutalizing $1 million under the $2.2 million he paid in 2011. Conveniently around 20 miles outside of Midtown Manhattan and a fairly generic hybrid of somewhat traditional and vaguely contemporary architectural elements, the stone-accented 1980s stucco-sided residence sits amid the leafy canopies of mature trees with five and potentially more bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in almost 4,500-square-feet over three floors.

Voluminous and interconnected open-plan living spaces spoke around an imposing, 28-foot tall stone-faced column that houses a fireplace. The marble-floored foyer is flanked by ample formal living and dining rooms and the sunken, skylight topped family room spills out to the backyard through a row of glass sliders. The up-to-date high-end kitchen features speckled tan granite countertops on Craftsman-inspired furniture-grade custom cabinetry and the adjoining service wing incorporates a large laundry room and a staff bedroom or office plus a bathroom and direct access to a three-car garage with a Tesla charging station. Three guest bedrooms on the second floor are joined by a lofted lounge area plus the master suite while the sprawling, leisure and recreation oriented basement, where Morgan once spent a small fortune to install a 3,500-gallon shark tank, contains a screening room, a games room with a sauna-equipped bathroom and a climate-controlled wine cellar that opens off the fully carpeted gym. Surrounded by thick woods, the grassy, sun-dappled backyard encompasses extensive stone terracing, a built-in fire pit, a children’s playground and a swimming pool and spa.

More Dirt Orlando Bloom Lists Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad

The “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” alum, who voices the Fox in the upcoming animated series “Green Eggs and Ham,” based on the iconic Dr. Seuss story, long ago upgraded his residential circumstances to a 22-room red-brick mansion less than a mile from his former Cresskill home on two gated and landscaped acres in the uncommonly and famously expensive New Jersey community of Alpine. Scooped up in 2015 for $13.9 million, the lavishly outfitted mansion was described at time of the sale in marketing materials and a report in the New York Times as having an indoor racquetball court, a two-lane bowling alley, a hair salon, a professional theater and an office “modeled on Vito Corleone’s study from ‘The Godfather’” movie.