×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Veep’s’ Tony Hale Sells Los Feliz Traditional Home

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tony Hale arrives at the Patron of the Artists Awards, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif2018 Patron of the Artists Awards, Beverly Hills, USA - 08 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.56 million
Size:
2,226 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Tony Hale has finally sold his former home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for a mite less than $1.6 million after the property spent three years on and off both the rental and sales markets. The two time Emmy-winning “Veep” and “Arrested Development” star and his Emmy-winning make-up artist wife, Martel Thompson Hale, purchased the updated traditional in 2005 for $1.35 million. With taupe clapboard siding, black shutters and an eye-catching bright yellow front door, the renovated 1930s Colonial has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in just over 2,200 square feet.

The step-down living room has a television hidden in a discreet cabinet above the fireplace, and a bay window lends a few extra square feet to the petite formal dining room. The updated kitchen features ivory-colored Shaker-style cabinetry jazzed up with brass fixtures and stainless steel backsplashes, and an adjoining breakfast nook features built-in banquette seating. A main floor bedroom and nearby bathroom works as an office, guest bedroom or staff suite; two guest bedrooms, one with direct access to a shared hall bathroom and the other with a small loggia, occupy the upper floor along with a master bedroom that incorporates a fully updated, vintage-inspired bathroom. A covered, multilevel red-brick terrace outside the kitchen has an outdoor fireplace and is surrounded by a swathe of lawn that slopes down toward a detached two-car garage with alley access.

The Hales decamped Los Feliz for an unremarkable 1940s ranch-style home in a prime area of Studio City, Calif. They acquired that property, which includes a detached studio/guesthouse, in early 2016 for not quite $1.6 million.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Dirt

  • Tony Hale arrives at the Patron

    'Veep's' Tony Hale Sells Los Feliz Traditional Home

    Tony Hale has finally sold his former home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for a mite less than $1.6 million after the property spent three years on and off both the rental and sales markets. The two time Emmy-winning “Veep” and “Arrested Development” star and his Emmy-winning make-up artist wife, Martel Thompson [...]

  • Blake Griffin House

    Detroit Piston Blake Griffin Officially Lists Los Angeles Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    After an unsuccessful attempt last year to sell outside the Multiple Listing Service with an optimistic asking price pushing up on $12 million, NBA superstar Blake Griffin has officially hoisted his mansion in the posh Palisades Riviera area of L.A.’s prestigious Pacific Palisades community up for sale on the open market at $10.995 million. The [...]

  • Lucy Liu House

    Lucy Liu Sells Celeb-Pedigreed Hideaway in Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York City-based film and television actress Lucy Liu has sold her home along a leafy lane in the Fryman Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., for $3.06 million. While $3 million is a giant pile of money by just about any financial standard, it’s substantially below the property’s last asking price of $3.5 million [...]

  • Kevin McKidd House

    Kevin McKidd Picks Up Secluded Studio City Property (EXCLUSIVE)

    A freshly refurbished and partly wood-clad residence tucked up against protected lands at the secluded, pin-drop quiet end of a leafy cul-de-sac in the celeb-favored Fryman Canyon area of Studio City, Calif., has been sold to an anonymously named blind trust that always impeccably resourced real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears on her pristine 1982 [...]

  • Ric Ocasek House

    Now Separated, Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova Seek Sale of Manhattan Townhouse

    Almost a year after top-earning 1980s supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced, via social media, that she and veteran New Wave rock star Ric Ocasek of the Cars had “peacefully” split up a year earlier, following almost three decades of marriage, the erstwhile couple’s Manhattan home, a handsome townhouse on a pretty, tree-lined block in the Gramercy [...]

  • Tom Arnold Selling Beverly Hills Home

    Tom Arnold Hunts Buyers for Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor, comedian and political provocateur Tom Arnold hopes to more than double his money on a Beverly Hills house he purchased for $1.7 million in the spring of 2009, not long before he married his fourth and now estranged wife, Ashley Groussman Arnold; he now has the home for sale at almost $3.9 million. Stripped [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad