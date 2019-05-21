Louis Tomlinson Lists at a Loss in Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

Former One Direction-er Louis Tomlinson, now a judge on Britain’s “The X Factor,” the very same televised talent show from which he was launched into international teenaged superstardom in 2010, has put his home in a famously celeb-favored neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood, Calif., up for sale at $6.995 million, a notable amount less than the $7.3 million the 27-year-old English heartthrob paid for the plush pad just over 2.5 years ago. Though fastidiously maintained and oozing with sleek glamour, a quick comparison with marketing photographs from the time of the boy band phenom’s 2016 purchase suggests that little work was done to cosmetically alter the property over the last few years.

Listed with The Altman Brothers, Joshua Altman and Matthew Altman at Douglas Elliman, and once owned by late and pioneering New Wave music promoter and booking agent Ian Copeland, the architecturally pastiched 1937 Georgian meets Art Deco inspired Spanish Colonial villa strikes a decidedly contemporary vibe on the interior with lustrous, ebony-stained hardwood floors, cottony white walls and speaker-dotted ceilings free of fussy decorative moldings. Perched along a high, slender ridge and cleaved to a precipitous hillside that affords sweeping views from the Hollywood Sign to Griffith Park Observatory and the downtown skyline, the two-story residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms in roughly 6,000 square feet.

A pared down, minimalist-minded switchback staircase defines the entrance hall while the step-down living room, with an austere, elegantly petite white brick corner fireplace, features a massive, 36-pane, floor-to-ceiling bowed bay window plus a dramatic corner of frameless glass panels that disappear completely into the walls to provide access to the backyard and swimming pool. The formal dining room opens to an informal dining space nested into a sunny, window-lined semi-circular bay in the high-end kitchen and, in addition to a family room, there’s also a media lounge and a climate controlled walk-in wine cellar. At least two of the three guest bedrooms open to a balcony while the master suite has its own terrace along with a couple of custom-fitted walk-in closets and a lavish bathroom where a freestanding soaking tub floats in the middle of the room on an eye-catching, herringbone pattern black and white marble tile floor. Two humongous palm trees dominate the tropically planted backyard that incorporates an itty-bitty patch of lawn and an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa daringly cantilevered over the rugged ravine.

Former residents of the historic ‘hood include Ruth Buzzi, Gore Vidal, Orlando Bloom and Scarlett Johansson while some of the current homeowners include Charlize Theron, Billy Idol and David Lynch, who owns not just one but three homes along the same street. William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman, the latter of whom pled guilty earlier this month to paying a $15,000 bribe to further her daughter’s chances of getting into college, own two neighboring homes in the showbizzy nabe while Johnny Galecki presides over a stunning, 1920s Spanish home he scooped up in 2015 for $9.2 million from Jason Statham, who had bought it about four years earlier for $7.35 million from Ben Stiller.

Tomlinson, whose head-spinning rocket ride to fame and fortune has been marked in recent years by family tragedy — his mother passed in 2016 following a long battle with cancer and his 18-year-old half-sister died last month after suffering from a heart attack, remains the assumed owner of an unassuming traditional residence in a semi-rural setting about a dozen miles north of Central London that he reportedly acquired in 2012 for somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.5 million.