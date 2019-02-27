‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Settle Down in the San Fernando Valley

West Hollywood bartenders turned veteran Bravolebrities Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have wisely saved their reality TV pennies and shelled out $2.075 million for a newly built, family sized modern farmhouse-style residence in the largely unheralded but increasingly expensive Valley Village area of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. With five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 4,453 square feet, the couple has plenty of room to put up their famously hard-partying “Vanderpump Rules” cast mates and co-workers from the West Hollywood bar and eatery Sur when they caravan out from WeHo for boozy barbecues and pool parties.

Set into a small, shallow porch next to a two-car garage, the ribbed glass accented front door opens casually right into a spacious combination living and dining room with 10-foot ceilings, honey-colored wide-plank wood floors, a generically minimalistic fireplace and a horizontally paneled accent wall painted a dark, decoratively trendy shade of charcoal. Designed to accommodate a kosher diet with three sinks, two dishwashers and two ovens, the eat-in kitchen is open over a marble-topped center island snack bar to a family room with a buff-colored stacked stone fireplace between open shelving. A 16 foot wide bank of nearly floor-to-ceiling glass sliders slip into the wall and merge the expansive space with the backyard.

In addition to a small office/study and an en suite guest bedroom or office on the main floor there are several more guest bedrooms with private bathrooms with snazzy custom tile work on the upper level along with a master suite that comprises a spacious bedroom with fireplace, a lavish marble bathroom with dedicated hair and make up vanity and two fitted walk-in closets perfect for the always fastidiously groomed cocktail slinger who fancies himself a bit of a fashionista.

A partly trellis covered, grey stone patio stretches across the full width of the back of the house and overlooks a flat, grassy and mostly hedge-privatized yard with a built-in grilling station and a swimming pool with inset spa and water feature.

Sandoval and Madix, both in their 30s, have long if mostly unsuccessfully pursued acting. In the early Aughts, Sandoval, an occasional model, appeared in a couple of Bon Jovi music videos and will pop up in an upcoming film called “Young Again” while Madix’s most recent credits include appearances on the web series “Lonely and Horny” and “Waking Up With Strangers.”

listing photos: Michael Taylor Company