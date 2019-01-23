×
Tom Arnold Hunts Buyers for Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Tom Arnold Selling Beverly Hills Home
tomarnold_bh2
tomarnold_bh3
tomarnold_bh4
tomarnold_bh5
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$3.85 million
Size:
4,636 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Actor, comedian and political provocateur Tom Arnold hopes to more than double his money on a Beverly Hills house he purchased for $1.7 million in the spring of 2009, not long before he married his fourth and now estranged wife, Ashley Groussman Arnold; he now has the home for sale at almost $3.9 million. Stripped of extraneous architectural detailing, and chockablock with an eye-popping cornucopia of graphic, deep-pile carpeting and richly patterned wall coverings, the glamorously stylized, 1960s traditional sits behind gates on almost a quarter of an acre with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in a smidgen more than 4,600 square feet.

Just inside the front door are two living rooms divided by a double-sided fireplace, plus a separate formal dining room that features a finely striated wall treatment and glitzy modern chandelier. A mix of pixilated tile and marble backsplashes extends all the way to the ceiling in an almost all-white eat-in kitchen that’s arranged around a center island with integrated snack bar. An en suite staff bedroom or home office is privately situated on the main floor while three good-size guest bedrooms can be found on the upper floor. Also on that floor: a massive celebrity-worthy master suite that encompasses a shag-carpeted bedroom with a roomy sitting area and two fitted walk-in closets, a spa-style marble bathroom and a small fitness room. The walled, fully faux-grassed and hedge privatized backyard offers a built-in barbecue next to a tile-accented saltwater swimming pool and spa, claustrophobically girdled by an unsightly but practical and easily removed child safety fence.

Arnold, who parlayed his pugnacious, anti-Trump Twitter account into “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold,” a 2018 Viceland series in which he unsuccessfully attempted to unearth long-rumored and allegedly damaging recordings of Donald Trump, previously owned a 9,000-square-foot mansion in the Mulholland Estates enclave he bought in 1998 from Paula Abdul and sold in 2006 for $7.4 million. For a few years after that, he presided over a Tarzana property once owned by former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman

