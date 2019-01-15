×
Tia Mowry’s Listing in Agoura Hills Has Family Pedigree (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Location:
Agoura Hills, Calif.
Price:
$1.525 million
Size:
4,192 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

All-grown-up teen star Tia Mowry has her former home in an affluent enclave in L.A.’s far western suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif., available at a bit more than $1.5 million. Property records indicate Mowry, two minutes younger than her twin and “Sister, Sister” co-star Tamera — and currently holding down a co-starring role on the multi-generational Netflix comedy series “Family Reunion” — purchased the property while still a teenager in 1996 for just over $650,000. Online resources indicate the house has been occupied for at least the past handful of years by Mowry’s mother. A residence of no particular architectural derivation (homes like this are sometimes referred to in real estate speak as a “transitional traditional”) the five-bedroom and five-bathroom structure measures in at almost 4,200 square feet.

The opulently furnished formal living room has a marble fireplace, the adjoining dining room has a double-height wall of windows and, configured around a large island and fitted with cherry-wood cabinets and granite countertops, the eat-in kitchen is open to a carpeted family room with fireplace and built-in entertainment unit. All four of the guest bedrooms are en suite while the master bedroom offers a marble fireplace, ample closet space and a bathroom with a jetted garden tub and, inexplicably, wall-to-wall carpeting. A great sweep of lawn surrounds the house and gives way to 180-degree canyon and mountain views. There’s also a sports court, a built-in barbecue area, a children’s playground and vine-draped patio for al fresco dining and lounging.

Mowry and her husband, “The Oath” star Cory Hardrict, married since 2008, first moved from Agoura Hills to a generically Mediterranean residence in the Valley Village area of the San Fernando Valley before they decamped to a pricy if otherwise unremarkable Studio City neighborhood after snatching up a newly built modern farmhouse of nearly 5,000 square feet in an off-market transaction valued at $2.6 million in 2015.

listing photos: Boutique Realty

